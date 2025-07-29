Smart Clerk Launches AI Bookkeeping Tool, Ending Accounting Stress For Smbs
Dover, DE, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Clerk , an innovative AI-powered bookkeeping tool, today launched its AI-powered bookkeeping tool designed to simplify accounting for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The platform automates financial reporting by transforming bank and credit card transactions into categorized, tax-ready statements-eliminating the need for manual entry, accounting jargon, or complex setup.
AI Bookkeeping, Stress-Free Results
Smart Clerk removes the biggest barriers faced by SMB owners: complex setups and tedious categorization. Users no longer need to navigate charts of accounts, journal entries, or manual data entry-tasks that traditionally make bookkeeping daunting and error-prone. Instead, Smart Clerk's AI learns each business's unique financial patterns, continually improving the accuracy and relevance of its financial reports.
“Smart Clerk empowers SMBs that previously couldn't afford professional bookkeeping services. Rather than replacing bookkeepers, we enhance their roles," said Erinc Arik, CEO of Smart Clerk. "Our AI takes care of repetitive tasks, allowing accounting professionals to offer strategic, high-value advice that helps small businesses grow smarter and faster."
Early Smart Clerk users report reducing bookkeeping time by more than 80%. "Using Smart Clerk has completely transformed how we handle bookkeeping," said Jessica Carter, owner of GreenSprout Boutique. "I used to dread tax season, but now everything is ready for me-clear, accurate, and stress-free."
As AI technologies evolve, discussions around their impact on jobs are prevalent. Smart Clerk clearly positions itself as a supportive tool rather than a job eliminator, emphasizing a productive collaboration between AI and bookkeeping professionals.
Smart Clerk delivers a transformative solution for SMBs overwhelmed by traditional bookkeeping complexities. By leveraging advanced AI to produce effortless, tax-ready financial documents, Smart Clerk not only simplifies accounting but positions SMBs to thrive in an evolving financial landscape.
AI Bookkeeping with Smart Clerk
About Smart Clerk
AI-powered Bookkeeping Platform for small business owners.
