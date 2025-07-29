Altanine Names Charles J. Andres, Ph.D., J.D., As CEO To Lead Clinical And Strategic Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altanine, Inc., a pharmaceutical company advancing proprietary drug delivery technologies across high-growth therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Charles J. Andres, Ph.D., J.D. , as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Andres brings extensive expertise in intellectual property strategy, regulatory affairs, and life science discovery and development. His appointment strengthens Altanine's ability to advance its mission to improve patient outcomes through proprietary drug delivery innovations in high-growth therapeutic markets.

“Charlie is a visionary leader with a profound understanding of the pharmaceutical landscape,” said George Hornig , Chairman of the Board of Altanine.“His expertise in new drug development, intellectual property, and regulatory strategy, combined with his scientific background, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Altanine as we continue to revolutionize drug delivery technologies and expand our impact across key therapeutic areas.”

Dr. Andres and teams he led have architected global patent portfolios, secured patents for FDA-approved drugs, and supported life-science transactions and partnerships totaling over $20 billion. His expertise spans IP strategy, FDA compliance, and pharmaceutical life-cycle management. Prior to joining Altanine, he was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, advising on IP and regulatory matters. Earlier in his career, he received a Presidential Award for his work as a medicinal chemist at Bristol-Myers Squibb. His deep understanding of IP and regulatory frameworks will be instrumental in advancing Altanine's mission and strategic growth.

“I'm thrilled to join Altanine during this exciting phase of growth,” said Dr. Andres.“As the company advances its clinical trial programs and accelerates pipeline development, I look forward to supporting its strategic expansion, driving innovation in drug delivery, and helping position the company for long-term success in an evolving pharmaceutical landscape.”

Dr. Andres holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America. In addition, he earned a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), and is frequent speaker and author of IP and FDA matters.

About Altanine

Altanine is a pharmaceutical company with a platform of proprietary drug delivery technologies for widely prescribed drugs which improve bioavailability, reduce side effects and enhance patient comfort and convenience. Altanine's strategic focus targets large and expanding treatment markets including diabetes, weight control, sexual wellness and neurocare. With its proprietary enteric coatings and delivery systems, Altanine positions itself as a leader in next generation drug delivery innovations.

