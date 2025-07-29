403
Spain, France communities are threatened by evacuations due to forest fires
(MENAFN) Forest fires driven by high winds and dry summer conditions are sweeping across parts of Southern Europe, forcing evacuations and triggering emergency responses in Spain and France.
In Spain, a significant blaze erupted late Monday in the Barranco de las Cinco Villas area, south of Avila province. Authorities described the situation as posing a “serious risk,” as flames rapidly advanced through dry vegetation, fanned by strong winds. The fire began around 11:10 p.m. local time (0910 GMT) and is currently affecting several municipalities, including Cuevas del Valle and Mombeltrán.
The regional government of Castile and Leon has activated the highest level of emergency alert due to the fire’s proximity to residential areas. The town of Mombeltrán, home to nearly 1,000 residents, has been placed under a partial lockdown to ensure safety. Spain’s Unidad Militar de Emergencias, a specialized military emergency unit, has been deployed to bolster firefighting efforts.
Other parts of the country are also battling wildfires. In the Madrid region, a fire near Zarzalejos has been brought under control, while on the Canary Island of Tenerife, local authorities ordered precautionary evacuations amid fears of renewed flare-ups.
The extreme weather conditions gripping Southern Europe have raised concerns about the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires during summer months, as emergency services brace for continued threats in the days ahead.
