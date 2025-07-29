Defense AI Stock Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Reports Strategic $50 Million Funding

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ">- ( Investorideas Newswire ) Breaking defense stock news -VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a next-generation defense technology company, today announced that it has entered into a transformative funding agreement with a prominent institutional investor, securing an equity line for up to $50 million in capital through a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA), along with a $5 million tranche funding commitment in the form of convertible notes.

This financing empowers VisionWave to execute on the strategic initiatives outlined in its investor presentation including the scaled deployment of its AI-powered multi-domain defense solutions across autonomous aerial, ground, and maritime systems.

Under the terms of the agreement, VisionWave has the right to sell up to $50 million in common stock over a 24-month period at its discretion, providing flexible, growth-focused capital. The investor also committed to funding $5 million through convertible notes to support immediate scaling efforts, of which, the first $3 million was funded upon entering into the funding agreement.

Importantly, the $5 million tranche funding includes protective covenants which prohibit the use of proceeds to pay any pre-existing liabilities accrued before the Company's business combination. This ensures that all capital raised is strictly designated for working capital and growth initiatives, reinforcing VisionWave's forward-focused strategy.

Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave, stated:

"This funding commitment is more than just capital - it is a validation of our business model, our mission, and the extraordinary work our team has accomplished. With this support, we are positioned to accelerate delivery on our promises, enter new markets, and deepen engagements with defense and homeland security partners globally."

Douglas Davis, Chairman of VisionWave, added:

"Our business combination and public listing laid the foundation. This financing is the fuel. It provides us with the financial strength to scale operations, deliver cutting-edge technologies, and move faster than ever toward becoming a leader in intelligent defense systems. We viewed this investment as a mission to support national security innovation at a critical moment in time"

The proceeds from this financing will be used for working capital, product deployment, and continued innovation across VisionWave's defense technology platforms.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is at the forefront of revolutionizing defense capabilities by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous solutions across air, ground, and sea domains. Its state-of-the-art innovations- ranging from high-resolution radars and advanced vision systems to radio frequency (RF) sensing technologies are seeking to redefine operational efficiency and precision for military and homeland security applications worldwide. From tactical ground vehicles to precision weapon control systems, VisionWave leads the development of reliable, high-performance technologies that transform defense strategies and deliver superior results, even in the most challenging environments. With headquarters in the U.S. and strategic partnerships in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, VisionWave is uniquely positioned to serve global markets, offering cutting-edge defense solutions that address the evolving needs of security forces across the world.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Combined Company, VisionWave Holdings' ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Combined Company, the Combined Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the cash position of the Combined Company following closing of the Business Combination, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of VisionWave Technologies' management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward- looking statement contained in this press release, each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and filed by the Combined Company with the SEC and other documents filed by the Combined Company or BNIX from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, costs related to the Business Combination, the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, of BNIX and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings presently do not know or that the parties currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings do not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

