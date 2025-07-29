Newly Listed AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) Skyrockets On Funding News
The stock is trending today, currently trading at $5.66, up $3.32, gaining 142% on volume of over 66 Million shares.
Update: stock now trading up 221% as of 11:30am EST
The AI defense stocks just recently debuted with a NASDAQ listing following a merger.
VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is at the forefront of revolutionizing defense capabilities by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous solutions across air, ground, and sea domains. Its state-of-the-art innovations ranging from high-resolution radars and advanced vision systems to radio frequency (RF) sensing technologies are seeking to redefine operational efficiency and precision for military and homeland security applications worldwide. From tactical ground vehicles to precision weapon control systems, VisionWave leads the development of reliable, high-performance technologies that transform defense strategies and deliver superior results, even in the most challenging environments. With headquarters in the U.S. and strategic partnerships in Canada and the United Arab Emirates, VisionWave is uniquely positioned to serve global markets, offering cutting-edge defense solutions that address the evolving needs of security forces across the world.
Today the Company announced that it has entered into a transformative funding agreement with a prominent institutional investor, securing an equity line for up to $50 million in capital through a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA), along with a $5 million tranche funding commitment in the form of convertible notes.
This financing empowers VisionWave to execute on the strategic initiatives outlined in its investor presentation including the scaled deployment of its AI-powered multi-domain defense solutions across autonomous aerial, ground, and maritime systems.
Under the terms of the agreement, VisionWave has the right to sell up to $50 million in common stock over a 24-month period at its discretion, providing flexible, growth-focused capital. The investor also committed to funding $5 million through convertible notes to support immediate scaling efforts, of which, the first $3 million was funded upon entering into the funding agreement.
Full news:
