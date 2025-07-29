ASYST Technologies Elevates Manufacturing Efficiency As A FANUC Authorized System Integrator
Turnkey automation solutions boost throughput, consistency, and free skilled workers for high-value tasks.
KENOSHA, Wis., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASYST Technologies , a leader in injection molding and advanced automation solutions, announces its enhanced capabilities as a FANUC Authorized System Integrator . By integrating FANUC's industry-leading robotics with innovative tooling and process expertise, ASYST delivers systems that maximize production efficiency, ensure flawless quality control, and empower manufacturers to strategically redeploy.
Driving Efficiency Through Automation
ASYST's FANUC-integrated robotic cells streamline high-volume production with:
-
Cycle Time Reduction: Automated part handling, inspection, and packaging accelerate throughput by up to 30%.
Optimized Operation: Uninterrupted production runs with minimal supervision.
Resource Reorganization: Skilled workers shift from repetitive tasks to process oversight, engineering, and innovation.
"Robotics aren't about replacing people-they're about elevating what teams can achieve," said Ben Spacek, Automation Division Manager. "When robots handle high-volume machine tending or packaging, machine operators can focus their skills on more complex tasks improving both productivity and job satisfaction."
Robotics-Powered Quality Control
FANUC-integrated systems ensure consistent output for mission-critical industries like Healthcare Technology and Automotive:
-
Error-Proof Inspection: Vision systems detect microscopic defects in real-time, ensuring zero non-conforming parts.
High Precision: Robots perform delicate insert loading, overmolding, and part removal with +/- .02 mm repeatability.
Compliance Assurance: Automated traceability and documentation support ISO 9001 requirements.
Industry-Specific Expertise
Leveraging over 25 years of specialized experience in plastic injection molding and automation, ASYST designs effective solutions for challenging manufacturing matters. Their expertise includes machine vision inspection for sensitive medical device and healthcare applications. Furthermore, they tackle complex assembly requirements by creating custom end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) capable of handling multi-material components and insert molding processes. ASYST ensures scalable integration , offering solutions ranging from standalone work cells to comprehensive, fully automated production lines.
Unlock Your Automation Advantage
Manufacturers seeking to optimize efficiency, quality, and workforce potential can:
-
Explore ASYST's FANUC integration capabilities:
About ASYST Technologies
ASYST Technologies' Automation Division designs and builds advanced automation, tooling, and assembly solutions for medical, automotive, and industrial leaders. With expertise in robotics, custom injection molding, and industrial manufacturing, ASYST empowers clients to achieve operational excellence.
Media Contact:
Brittany Pullen
[email protected]
262-857-5525
