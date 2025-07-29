VELLO Poised To Disrupt The $4.5B Air Purifier Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In a rapidly growing industry worth billions, Corporate Big Air keeps selling HEPA as the only answer - locking consumers into expensive, noisy and overhyped machines," said Sarah Masih, Executive Director of Air Support Project. "But the science is clear-their HEPA units only trap a few percentage points more particles than MERV-13 filters, yet cost up to five times more. It's time for real innovation and affordability."

Born from the grassroots Corsi-Rosenthal movement, Air Support Project partnered with ATOM Innovation to lead the development of VELLO. The ATOM team brings decades of experience, having developed over 300 product and technology solutions that have redefined markets.

"After developing more than 24 of the world's leading air purifiers, I can confidently say the industry is overdue for a shake-up," said Yani Deros, President of ATOM Innovation. "We're seizing on the latest data and science to create something that doesn't just compete-it transforms how people access clean air. This is our moment to upend the status quo."

VELLO XL utilizes MERV-13 filters that were recently validated at UC Davis to deliver three times more clean air per dollar than typical HEPA models by moving more air, more efficiently. This hospital-grade filtration captures harmful particles like wildfire smoke, viruses, mold, and fine dust. And thanks to ATOM's expertise, VELLO XL comes equipped with soon-to-be-revealed features designed to disrupt the entire air quality market which consumers can soon get access to and acquire through early support on an upcoming Kickstarter campaign.

"True to our nonprofit roots, Air Support Project has established a program where every VELLO purchased helps donate units to schools most in need. Every backer on Kickstarter isn't just a customer; they're a partner in the mission to deliver cleaner air for everyone, everywhere," says Melissa Smallwood, Vice President of Air Support Project.

Get Ready for the Launch

VELLO XL is set to make its global debut on Kickstarter soon. This campaign will provide affordable clean air to homes, offices, and classrooms and is set to be the first opportunity for consumers to acquire this breakthrough technology and help fund, scale, and donate to schools across the country.

To follow the journey, get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and be the first to know when the VELLO Kickstarter campaign goes live. Follow Air Support Project on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn or visit and sign up for our newsletter.

About Air Support Project

Air Support Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to make clean air accessible to everyone. Founded by a dedicated team of public health advocates, designers, and engineers, ASP develops innovative, science-backed solutions to improve indoor air quality in homes, schools, and communities.

About ATOM Innovation

ATOM is a world-renowned research and product development firm that partners with start-ups to corporations to transform market altering Big Ideas into Reality. For over twenty-three years ATOM has developed 300+ successful product innovations and technologies, with its expertise in market research, world-class industrial design, production engineering, and manufacturing sourcing strategy for market-altering products.

Media Contact

Melissa Smallwood

[email protected]

(915) 637-7332

Press Kit

SOURCE Air Support Project