403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Administration Permits Open Religious Expression in Federal Workplaces
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has officially permitted U.S. federal employees to freely express and advocate their religious beliefs within government workplaces.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the primary federal human resources authority, issued a comprehensive memo mandating all federal agencies to actively safeguard religious expression on the job.
In a statement released Monday, the OPM emphasized, "The memo provides clear guidance to ensure federal employees may express their religious beliefs through prayer, personal items, group gatherings, and conversations without fear of discrimination or retaliation."
“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” stated Director Scott Kupor.
Kupor further underscored the initiative’s significance: “This guidance ensures the federal workplace is not just compliant with the law but welcoming to Americans of all faiths. Under President Trumpʼs leadership, we are restoring constitutional freedoms and making government a place where people of faith are respected, not sidelined.”
The directive reinforces that public servants hold the legal right to share their religious views on the job, protected by civil rights statutes and the First Amendment.
Employees are now authorized to openly discuss religion, take part in group worship or religious events, and exhibit faith-based symbols at their desks.
The memo clarifies, "Employees may engage in conversations regarding religious topics with fellow employees, including attempting to persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views, provided that such efforts are not harassing in nature."
It also states, "During a break, an employee may engage another in polite discussion of why his faith is correct and why the non-adherent should re-think his religious beliefs. However, if the non-adherent requests such attempts to stop, the employee should honor the request."
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the primary federal human resources authority, issued a comprehensive memo mandating all federal agencies to actively safeguard religious expression on the job.
In a statement released Monday, the OPM emphasized, "The memo provides clear guidance to ensure federal employees may express their religious beliefs through prayer, personal items, group gatherings, and conversations without fear of discrimination or retaliation."
“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” stated Director Scott Kupor.
Kupor further underscored the initiative’s significance: “This guidance ensures the federal workplace is not just compliant with the law but welcoming to Americans of all faiths. Under President Trumpʼs leadership, we are restoring constitutional freedoms and making government a place where people of faith are respected, not sidelined.”
The directive reinforces that public servants hold the legal right to share their religious views on the job, protected by civil rights statutes and the First Amendment.
Employees are now authorized to openly discuss religion, take part in group worship or religious events, and exhibit faith-based symbols at their desks.
The memo clarifies, "Employees may engage in conversations regarding religious topics with fellow employees, including attempting to persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views, provided that such efforts are not harassing in nature."
It also states, "During a break, an employee may engage another in polite discussion of why his faith is correct and why the non-adherent should re-think his religious beliefs. However, if the non-adherent requests such attempts to stop, the employee should honor the request."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment