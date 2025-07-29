U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-Identified Health Data Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Enhanced Inventory Tracking With AI And Predictive Analytics Addresses Drug Shortages
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing demand for real-world evidence (RWE) and real-world data (RWD) Favorable regulatory support for drug supply chain transparency (DSCSA Compliance) Growth of value-based care and outcome-based reimbursement models
Market Restraint Analysis
- Stringent Privacy regulations and legal risk exposure Lack of data quality and data standardization
Market Opportunity Analysis
- Integration with digital health, AI, and analytics platforms
Market Challenge Analysis
- Ethical concerns and public distrust in data commercialization
Competitor Comparison Analysis & Benchmarking
- CVS Health Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Walmart Pharmacy The Kroger Co. Albertsons UnitedHealth Group Humana BrightSpring Health Services Costco Wholesale Corporation Centene Corporation Ahold Delhaize Rite Aid Corp H E B, LP Aurora Health Care (a part of Advocate Health) Big Y Foods, Inc. Brookshire Brothers Wakefern Food Corp. Publix Cub (subsidiary of United Natural Foods, Inc.)
U.S. Retail Pharmacy De-identified Health Data Market Report Segmentation
DSCSA Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Drug Distributors Regulatory Tech Vendors (e.g., TraceLink, LSPedia) Healthcare SaaS Vendors (compliance and recall management tools) Others (Federal Agencies e.g., FDA, etc.)
Market Basket Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type: CPG & Pharma Brands Marketing & AdTech Firms Health Insurers & PBMs Retail Analytics Platforms Others (Data Aggregators (e.g., NielsenIQ, IRI), etc.)
Prior Authorization Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type: Payers & PBMs Pharma Market Access Teams Health IT Providers Consulting & Policy Firms Others (Advocacy Groups, etc.)
Inventory Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type: Pharma Manufacturers Distributors/Wholesalers AI/ML Inventory Optimization Vendors Others (Clinical Supply Vendors, etc.)
Episodic Data / Pharmacy Rx Claims Data (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)
- By Buyer Type: Value-based Payers & ACOs Pharma Outcomes Teams Real-world Evidence Vendors CMS & Government Organizations Others (AI/ML Healthtech Firms, etc.)
