Monogram Technologies Announces World's First Fully Autonomous Saw-Based Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery
“Watching the ease with which the system cut and executed the procedure was incredibly fulfilling. The safety and accuracy of the system were on obvious display. It really was an amazing moment watching Dr. Patil realize that robots can be more than marketing gimmicks but tools that actually change how knee replacements can be done better, said founder Dr. Douglas Unis.“Based on years of evaluating technology, watching this surgery was the final validation I needed to know with certainty that we have a groundbreaking product. It was incredible that there was so little stress, given the level of autonomy and first-time use on a living person. It was flawless.”
Figure 2: Post-operative x-ray. Intra-operative stressed laxity and limb alignment, and post-operative stressed laxities and limb alignment were assessed.
“Observing the flawless execution of this surgical plan was a highlight of my career and incredibly fulfilling. Patient safety has been painstakingly considered in virtually every aspect of our system. Our goal is to have the most efficient, most accurate and safest robot in the world. I am incredibly proud of the hard work of our team and to have had the opportunity to help build this technology,” said Kamran Shamaei, Chief Technical Officer.
“I feel proud to have played a part in the development of the Monogram TKA System and to have been a member of this incredible team,” said Ani Nayak, Sr. Manager of Clinical R&D.“As the individual responsible for the execution of this trial I feel a huge weight of responsibility. To see the system do its job with such low stress and execute the surgical plan as it did was extremely exciting. I believe our product will have a significant clinical impact globally.”
Strategic partner Shalby Limited (NSE: SHALBY) ("Shalby"), one of the world's largest orthopedic hospital groups, will support the 102-patient clinical investigation evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Monogram TKA System, one of the world's first saw-based autonomous robots.
“I founded Shalby Hospitals to be a world-renowned center of excellence and innovation for joint replacement surgeries,” said Dr. Vikram Shah, founder of Shalby Hospitals.“My vision has always been to pioneer advanced technologies in the field of orthopedic medicine. Having performed thousands of surgeries, I was deeply impressed by what the Monogram team has accomplished and by what was achieved in this surgery, and I look forward to supporting the introduction of this state-of-the-art robotic system, which reaffirms Shalby's commitment to leading innovation and excellence in joint replacement surgeries.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted 510(k) clearance for Monogram's mBôs semi-autonomous TKA System.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and Monogram Technologies Inc. recently announced they entered into a definitive agreement for Zimmer Biomet to acquire all outstanding shares of stock of Monogram.
About Monogram Technologies Inc.
Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ: MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.
