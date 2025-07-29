Linscomb Wealth Deepens Houston-Area Reach With New Office In The Woodlands

Firm continues executing long-term growth strategy with expansion in key Texas market

HOUSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linscomb Wealth , a Houston-based wealth management firm offering holistic investment and financial planning services and Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) subsidiary, today announced a strategic expansion of its geographic footprint, with a newly opened office in The Woodlands, Texas. Located at 1800 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite 175 , the new location deepens the firm's commitment to serving clients across the Greater Houston area with personalized, locally based financial advice. The space is now open and staffed by Senior Wealth Advisor and Team Lead Nick Ibanez, alongside Wealth Advisor Matt Britton, both of whom will provide Linscomb's full suite of wealth management services.

"The Woodlands has long been an important market for us, with a distinct community and growing demand for personalized, face-to-face financial guidance," said Nick Ibanez. "We're excited to serve clients right where they are, in their own community, with the care and attention Linscomb is known for."

This expansion builds on the momentum of Linscomb's ongoing strategic plan, which launched in 2019, to grow in select markets where the firm's high-touch, team-based approach can resonate with successful families, executives, and business owners. Linscomb's ONE team model ensures clients receive coordinated, holistic guidance rooted in fiduciary care.

"The Woodlands represents exactly the kind of community where our firm's approach adds real value," said Phillip Hamman, CFP®, CFA , CEO of Linscomb Wealth. "We've built a team that understands the unique needs of this market and is deeply committed to delivering the kind of personalized, relationship-driven service that defines our culture. This expansion is a natural extension of our long-term vision: to be a multi-generational partner to successful families, right where they live and work."

In addition to the new office, the firm is also beginning to establish a presence in Nashville, Tennessee. Beginning August 1, 2025, Associate Wealth Advisor Clay Jarrell will relocate to join Cadence Bank teammates in the area and operate from a Cadence location at 3100 West End Ave., Suite 300. This move represents an early step in exploring opportunities in the Nashville market, where Linscomb sees long-term potential for growth alongside its existing teams in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Huntsville.

Both The Woodlands and Nashville locations will offer the firm's standard suite of services, including comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and estate planning. Linscomb also plans to engage meaningfully in each community through professional partnerships, philanthropic involvement, and local events. An open house is being planned for The Woodlands later this summer.

For more information about Linscomb Wealth and its office in The Woodlands, visit

About Linscomb Wealth

Linscomb Wealth (LW) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services. LW was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas. LW is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, LW aims to deliver exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank. Visit Linscomb Wealth to learn more about the firm.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) is a $55 billion regional bank committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 390 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and as a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at . Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Linscomb Wealth

