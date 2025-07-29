CIRQUE DU SOLEIL's FAST CHANNEL NOW AVAILABLE ON THE ROKU CHANNEL

Fans can now enjoy and be inspired by Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry via The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the company") is proud to announce that its Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel is now available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Fans can now access the channel for free on The Roku Channel through web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs, and dive into a captivating selection of Cirque du Soleil content, from awe-inspiring acrobatics and groundbreaking acts to visually spectacular productions. The channel offers a mix of long-form documentaries, curated compilations, best-of highlights, and short-form unscripted content.

"We're excited to bring the Cirque du Soleil FAST channel to The Roku Channel as we continue expanding its reach," says Susan Levison, General Manager at Cirque du Soleil Studio. "This platform allows us to deepen our connection with audiences by making our breathtaking content even more accessible, seamlessly integrated into their daily lives. By offering a free, ad-supported streaming experience, we're expanding our global footprint while creating meaningful value for viewers, partners, and advertisers."

Cirque du Soleil's new brand promise "Feel the Inspiration" reflects a bold evolution in how the brand connects with audiences around the world. The launch of its FAST channel marks a major step in extending Cirque du Soleil's signature magic beyond the stage. This shift is part of a broader customer experience strategy that now spans live shows, music, AR/VR, social platforms, pay-per-view, and more. The FAST channel is a cornerstone of Cirque du Soleil's vision to deliver inspiration year-round while strengthening engagement across every touchpoint.

The Cirque du Soleil FAST channel is also available on Amazon Prime Video , DistroTV , Philo , Plex and Anoki . The company is actively engaging in discussions with additional partners to expand the availability of its content across other platforms, inspiring more audiences worldwide.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates-Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment-Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit .

