Zenolabs.AI CEO Rohan Sharma, Recently Selected Aspen Civic AI Leader, Launches Conformityx-First-Of-Its-Kind Global AI Compliance Platform Ahead Of EU AI Act Deadline

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the EU AI Act's August 2nd deadline puts up to 7% of annual revenue at risk for global companies, AI governance expert Rohan Sharma , CEO of Zenolabs.AI , unveils ConformityX , a groundbreaking platform for multi-jurisdiction AI compliance assessments. This launch aligns with Sharma's selection for the Aspen Institute's inaugural Rising Civic AI Leaders program, a prestigious cohort advancing AI policy.

“We're witnessing a perfect storm of regulatory enforcement and corporate unpreparedness,” warned Sharma.“With staggering fines looming under the EU AI Act, executives must swiftly and decisively prioritize AI compliance-or risk financial and reputational damage by year-end. ConformityX , a unified framework to navigate the fragmented AI compliance landscape, is designed precisely for this moment.”

Why It Matters Now

As the AI governance market surges from $309 million in 2025 to a projected $4.8 billion by 2034, 80% of organizations lack adequate data foundations for AI compliance (MIT Tech Review/Snowflake, 2024). Companies face imminent fines of up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover for violations starting August 2nd, placing CFOs and boards under unprecedented pressure. Gartner forecasts that“the direct cost of AI non-compliance will exceed $50 billion globally by 2026,” a risk highlighted by Meta's public regulatory standoffs as EU enforcement escalates.

Built on two U.S. patent-pending architectures-including cryptographic compliance via zero-knowledge verification- ConformityX delivers:



Real-time compliance monitoring across the EU AI Act, NIST RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, GDPR, OECD AI Principles, and Colorado and New York state laws.

Instant visual heat maps and radar charts-cutting audit time by up to 75%.

Automated cross-regulatory scoring and executive dashboards-pinpointing high-risk system gaps. Audit trails and actionable compliance roadmaps-enabling Fortune 500 companies to act before enforcement triggers.

About Rohan Sharma

Sharma has led data and digital programs at Apple, Disney, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He serves as an advisor to Stanford Seed and UCLA Anderson, sits on councils for Harvard Business Review and Forbes, and is the author of Springer's AI and the Boardroom. Sharma's TEDx Yale keynote and over 120 media features have made him the go-to voice from Capitol Hill to Brussels on AI governance, risk, and compliance. Recently named among the Aspen Institute's inaugural Rising Civic AI Leaders-alongside top global AI policy influencers-Sharma's leadership places him at the forefront of shaping the future of responsible AI on the international stage.

Availability



AI and the Boardroom (ISBN 979-8-8688-0796-1) - available worldwide through Springer Nature and Amazon. ConformityX white paper and toolkit - free download at

Boilerplate

ConformityX is a public-good initiative maintained by Zenolabs.AI , created to make algorithmic trust measurable, transparent, and comparable. Zenolabs.AI is a venture studio dedicated to advancing responsible AI governance and public accountability.

