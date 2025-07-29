Smarter Hiring Starts Here: Employ's New AI Release Prioritizes Recruiter Efficiency And Human Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employ's latest release delivers AI interview summaries, ROI insights and automated onboarding that help hiring teams move faster, smarter and with less manual work

DENVER, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ unveiled a powerful wave of product innovations designed to transform how organizations attract, engage and hire top talent across two of its industry-leading applicant tracking systems – Lever and Jobvite. Infused with cutting-edge, people-first AI, the newest innovations empower recruiters and hiring teams to move faster, hire smarter and deliver better candidate experiences – with trust and transparency at the core built with IBM watsonx.governance.

With this release, Employ brings a fresh wave of AI-driven innovation to the full talent lifecycle – from interviews and analytics to onboarding and compliance. The result: Hiring teams reduce manual work, unlock strategic insight and build a hiring engine that scales with their business.

According to a recent IDC Business Value Research Report ,* organizations using Employ's solutions experienced a 3x return on investment, a 37 percent improvement in recruiter efficiency and 22 percent faster time-to-offer – proving that intelligent hiring technology not only streamlines operations but also delivers real, measurable business value.

AI Interview Transcripts & Summaries : Free up interviewers to focus on connection, not note-taking. When enabled, AI-generated summaries and transcripts capture every key moment – directly in the Lever ATS – improving the candidate experience and eliminating the follow-up scramble.

AI-Powered Insights in ROI Dashboard : With access to insights from over 23,000 Employ customers, Lever talent leaders can benchmark performance against peers, uncover friction points in the hiring journey and tap into AI-driven recommendations to accelerate hiring success.

Automated Onboarding : For Jobvite users, onboarding gets a powerful upgrade – pairing AI-driven compliance checks with curated, personalized experiences that make every first day count. Governed AI Compliance : Built with IBM – designed to provide transparency, fairness and audit-readiness every step of the way.

“Our latest release reflects our belief that AI should do more than automate – it should elevate,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ.“We're not just adding features for the sake of adding; we're transforming how talent teams work. With this release, Employ continues to disrupt the status quo of talent acquisition. By embedding purpose-built AI into everyday workflows and tackling some of the largest hiring hurdles like onboarding – and doing it the right way – Employ is setting a new standard for what hiring tech should be: intelligent, responsible and relentlessly focused on results.”

*IDC White Paper, sponsored by Employ, The Business Value of Employ, #US53244125, May 2025

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are-offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring suite is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, Shutterfly, and Spotify. For more information, visit .

