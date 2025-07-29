AERE Network Launches Layer 1 Blockchain With 273,000+ TPS And GRN Initiative
The architecture includes multi-dimensional sharding for expanded capacity, Effective Proof of Stake (ePoS) consensus to withstand attacks from up to one-third of nodes, atomic cross-shard transactions for smooth operations, zero-knowledge proofs for enhanced privacy, and AI-optimized protocols for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Enterprise capabilities feature customizable private networks, KYC/AML-compliant identity systems, and connectivity to more than 75 blockchains, enabling DeFi ecosystems, and ongoing advancements through 2030.
The AERE token serves as the native asset, with a maximum supply of 2.8 billion tokens, comprising 280 million preminted. Deflationary features include a 37.5% fee burn on transactions, halvings every 4,200,000 blocks, and staking rewards to promote participation and stability. The official AERE token launch is planned for August 28 on major exchanges.
A major platform component is the Global Resilience Network (GRN), slated for 2026 to tackle environmental and social issues worldwide. Aligned with all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GRN aims for key 2030 outcomes: restoring over 1.5 billion hectares of ecosystems, sequestering more than 1.5 gigatons of CO2 annually, removing 150 million tons of ocean plastic, preserving 1 million species, protecting 700 marine species, and safeguarding 50,000 traditional practices. It projects protecting 6 billion people, securing food for 1.5 billion in hunger, providing water to 2.5 billion, supporting 4.4 billion urban dwellers, preventing 100 million disaster deaths, aiding 300 million climate migrants, and empowering 4 billion marginalized individuals, with economic impacts like $6 trillion in unlocked value, $30 billion in total value locked, $900 billion in avoided damages, $1 trillion in climate finance, 1,500 funded innovations, and 125,000 developer engagements.
Technically, GRN will process millions of TPS, integrate with 75 blockchains, span 150 countries, reach 3 billion lowliteracy users, enable 800 million off-grid communities, support 2,500 decentralized applications, and offer real-time global coordination. The platform's roadmap features mainnet in Q3 2025, DeFi expansions in 2026, and phases like climate resilience networks and universal basic income systems.
The network targets deployment in 150 countries for underserved areas. Governance includes a 100,000 AERE token proposal threshold, 7-day voting, 48-hour delays, 10% quorum, and 66% approval.
"AERE Network represents a pivotal advancement in blockchain, offering solutions that enhance efficiency and address worldwide crises like climate change and inequality with extraordinary scale," said Liviu Hrenaru, CEO of AERE Network.
For technical whitepaper and visuals, visit .
About AERE Network
AERE Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain platform offering 273,000+ TPS and advanced security features. It supports DeFi, enterprise solutions, and initiatives like the Global Resilience Network through scalable technology and community governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment