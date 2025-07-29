ONAR And IQSTEL Partner To Launch AI-Powered Multi-Agent System Redefining Agency Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration with Reality Border (IQSTEL Intelligence) Will Build Next-Generation AI Marketing Infrastructure

Miami, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with IQSTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) to develop and deploy a groundbreaking AI-driven, multi-agentic operating infrastructure in collaboration with Reality Border (IQSTEL Intelligence), IQSTEL's artificial intelligence subsidiary. This innovative system will revolutionize how ONAR's agency network operates, delivers client services, and drives performance optimization.

Building on the successful October 2024 collaboration where ONAR spearheaded IQSTEL's comprehensive rebranding initiative, this expanded partnership introduces a first-of-its-kind ecosystem in which every ONAR employee and client account will have dedicated AI agents working seamlessly together. The initiative accelerates ONAR's entry into the Age of Inference, redefining how agencies operate, scale, and deliver measurable results.

"This initiative is about amplifying human potential with AI-not replacing it," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corporation. "We are investing in intelligent systems that help our teams move faster, think smarter, and achieve superior outcomes for our clients. This interconnected network of AI agents fundamentally transforms how marketing agencies create value and scale their impact."

Next-Generation Multi-Agent Architecture

The AI-powered system will feature advanced architecture designed to automate repetitive processes, reinforce quality control, and surface strategic opportunities in real time. Built with strict security protocols, the platform will not retain or store proprietary data, ensuring compliance and data integrity.

Phased Strategic Deployment

ONAR and Reality Border have outlined a structured three-phase rollout:

Phase 1 – Operational Streamlining & Client Intelligence: AI will assist management and client services teams by centralizing standard operating procedures, organizing performance data, and surfacing key metrics to drive faster decision-making with real-time insights across all accounts.

Phase 2 – Strategic Enablement: Digital teams will leverage AI trained on ONAR's proprietary ad optimization framework, enabling them to uncover actionable insights and implement high-impact strategies with unmatched speed and efficiency.

Phase 3 – Creative Augmentation: AI will be trained on ONAR's creative standards and brand guidelines to generate high-quality text-to-image and text-to-video content, enabling rapid content production without sacrificing brand consistency.

Each phase will leverage minute-to-minute performance data for continuous learning and dynamic adaptation to market conditions.

"Our work with ONAR on their initial rebranding demonstrated the power of combining innovative technology with marketing expertise," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "This expanded partnership takes that collaboration to an entirely new level, positioning ONAR as a pioneer in AI-driven agency operations. Reality Border's advanced AI capabilities, combined with ONAR's marketing expertise, will create unprecedented value for their clients."

Transforming the Marketing Industry

This initiative positions ONAR at the forefront of the AI revolution in marketing services. By implementing a comprehensive multi-agentic operating infrastructure, ONAR aims to:



Automate repetitive tasks while elevating strategic thinking

Enhance quality assurance across all client deliverables

Identify optimization opportunities in real-time

Scale personalized service delivery without proportional headcount increases

Generate creative content that maintains brand integrity

Provide faster, data-driven decision making across all accounts Reduce expenses such as labor costs and operational overhead

"The future of marketing lies in the intelligent integration of human creativity with AI capabilities," added Zdanow. "This partnership ensures ONAR remains ahead of the curve, delivering next-generation services that drive exceptional results for our clients while empowering our team members to focus on high-value strategic work."

This marks the second major collaboration between ONAR and IQSTEL, following ONAR's successful rebranding of the telecom and AI conglomerate in 2024.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

About IQSTEL

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a multinational technology company providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

