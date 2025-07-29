403
Trump issues renewed warning to Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a renewed warning to Iran, stating that the country’s nuclear sites could be bombed again if it resumes uranium enrichment. His remarks came in response to Tehran’s vow to rebuild nuclear facilities damaged in last month’s joint US-Israeli strikes. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes and has condemned the attacks, which killed dozens and caused major damage to key infrastructure.
The strikes, carried out in June, targeted Iranian facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Israel justified the attacks by alleging that Iran was nearing the completion of a nuclear weapon—an accusation it has repeated for years. Although neither the International Atomic Energy Agency nor US intelligence has found evidence that Tehran is pursuing nuclear arms, the United States participated in the bombing campaign. Among those killed in the raids were nuclear scientists and members of Iran’s military.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with a news agency last week, made clear that Tehran would not abandon its nuclear ambitions. He described uranium enrichment as a major scientific milestone and a point of national pride, adding that Iran remains committed to peaceful development.
In response, Trump sharply criticized Iran’s position, calling it “stupid” and threatening more strikes. “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it,” he said on Sunday.
Iran has consistently rejected claims that it seeks nuclear weapons, with Araghchi reiterating that Tehran is open to any confidence-building measures to prove its peaceful intentions. He also dismissed allegations that Iran aims to destroy Israel or has plotted to assassinate Trump.
The international response to the US-Israeli bombing campaign was one of widespread condemnation. The United Nations warned of potentially grave consequences for regional stability, and multiple countries called the strikes illegal under international law. Russia labeled the operation “unprovoked aggression” and stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution to concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.
