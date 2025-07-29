403
Trump’s unusual armored golf cart keeps him guarded
(MENAFN) During his recent visit to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, US President Donald Trump was closely followed by a newly unveiled armored escort vehicle nicknamed “Golf Force One.” The vehicle, a modified Polaris Ranger, was spotted tailing Trump across the golf course while he played, drawing attention for its military-style appearance and unusual level of protection for a recreational setting.
Unlike Trump’s own standard golf cart, the escort vehicle featured armored body panels, heavily tinted bulletproof windows, and reinforced sections at the rear. Security analysts said the buggy’s design combines ballistic defense capabilities with high mobility, allowing Secret Service agents to respond quickly to threats while navigating grassy terrain.
The vehicle is based on the Polaris Ranger XP 1000, a utility terrain vehicle commonly used by police and military forces. Polaris confirmed it had manufactured the base model, while a third-party company handled the modifications. According to US government procurement data, one such outfitter is Scaletta Armoring of Chicago. The General Services Administration lists the cost of the armor package alone at nearly $190,000—significantly more than the \$20,000 retail price of an unmodified Ranger.
Photos from Trump’s weekend in Scotland show the black UTV trailing him closely across the course, raising eyebrows among both onlookers and media. The Secret Service declined to comment on the specifics of the vehicle or its deployment, stating only that it uses “a variety of tools and resources to safeguard our protectees.”
