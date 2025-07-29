Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Allegedly Moves Nuclear Weapons to UK

US Allegedly Moves Nuclear Weapons to UK


2025-07-29 09:12:08
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly redeployed nuclear arms to the United Kingdom for the first time in more than fifteen years, potentially as a warning to Moscow, according to a news agency, which referenced publicly accessible information and insights from defense specialists.

As detailed in the report, on July 16, a US military cargo plane, flying with its tracking device switched on, traveled from Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico—a facility recognized for storing nuclear armaments—to RAF Lakenheath in eastern England.

Analysts believe the flight was carrying B61-12 thermonuclear warheads, which, if accurate, would represent the initial confirmed instance of American nuclear weapons being stationed in Britain since 2008.

William Alberque, a former high-ranking NATO arms control authority, interpreted the visible transponder as a deliberate act meant to communicate directly with Russia.

“This is a down payment that there’s more to come on shifting NATO’s deterrence posture toward strengthening,” he stated.

He added, “Returning US nuclear weapons to the UK is no small feat.”

So far, neither Washington nor London has officially acknowledged the development. Furthermore, the precise quantity of nuclear munitions allegedly relocated remains unknown.

NATO's nuclear stance across Europe has largely remained consistent since the Cold War's conclusion, with tactical nuclear arms currently situated in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Türkiye.

Any relocation of such arms nearer to Russian territory would almost certainly be seen as a significant intensification of tensions.

MENAFN29072025000045017167ID1109857188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search