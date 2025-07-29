Award-Winning AI Hearing App Launches Personalized Audio Adjustment For Enhanced Speech Clarity

New equalization (EQ) feature in HeardThat allows real-time customization of sound frequencies

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Hearing, creator of the award-winning HeardThat app, today announced the launch of its new Equalization (EQ) feature, providing users with unprecedented personalized control over how they hear speech in noisy environments. This significant enhancement allows individuals to fine-tune audio frequencies to their specific hearing needs, delivering even clearer conversations in restaurants, social gatherings, and other challenging acoustic settings.

HeardThat transforms smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices using artificial intelligence to separate speech from background noise. The new EQ feature builds on this foundation by enabling users to adjust audio across 10 frequency bands-the same frequencies used in professional audiograms-with precision gains of up to ±12dB per band.

"Hearing is deeply personal, and what sounds clear to one person may not work for another," said Bruce Sharpe, Founder and CEO of Singular Hearing. "Our new EQ feature recognizes this reality by putting control directly in users' hands. They can now customize their listening experience in real-time, experimenting until they find the perfect sound profile for their unique hearing needs."

Revolutionary Accessibility Through Smartphone Technology

Unlike traditional hearing solutions that require expensive specialized equipment, HeardThat works with devices people already own-smartphones and Bluetooth earbuds or hearing aids. The app has already powered over one million listening sessions since launch, demonstrating the widespread need for accessible hearing assistance.

The EQ feature addresses a critical gap in hearing assistance technology. While hearing aids include sophisticated equalization set by professionals, many people who struggle with speech-in-noise don't use hearing aids but could benefit from personalized frequency adjustment. HeardThat's EQ feature makes this technology accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

Innovative Features Designed for Real-World Use

The new EQ functionality includes several user-friendly innovations:



Real-time adjustment : Users can modify EQ settings while actively listening to conversations, immediately hearing the results of their changes

Audiogram integration : Those with hearing test results can input their audiogram values manually or simply photograph their audiogram, with AI automatically setting initial EQ parameters

Custom presets : Users can save multiple personalized EQ configurations with custom names for different environments or listening situations One-touch activation : A prominent button on the main screen allows users to instantly toggle EQ on or off

"The beauty of this feature is its flexibility," explained Sharpe. "Someone might prefer one EQ setting for restaurant conversations and another for outdoor gatherings. Users can experiment freely and save what works best for them in different situations."

Addressing the Global Challenge of Hearing Speech in Noise

Difficulty hearing speech in noisy environments affects millions of people across a wide range of hearing abilities. This challenge often leads to social isolation as individuals become exhausted and frustrated trying to follow conversations in group settings. HeardThat addresses this widespread issue by making advanced hearing assistance technology accessible through ubiquitous smartphone technology.

The app has earned recognition as the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023 and first runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022, among other honors.

Availability and Future Development

The EQ feature is now available to all HeardThat users through the app's latest update. Singular Hearing continues to enhance the app's capabilities based on user feedback and advances in AI technology, with plans to expand features that help people "live better by hearing better."

HeardThat offers a free trial with no credit card required, making it easy for anyone to experience improved speech clarity in noisy environments.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software, founded by CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts with extensive experience in audio technology. The company leverages machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people overcome everyday hearing challenges.

HeardThat is an award-winning app that transforms smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices, helping users with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments. The app works with existing Bluetooth earbuds or hearing aids, requiring no additional hardware.

For more information about HeardThat, visit heardthat .

SOURCE Singular Hearing

