Mobile Communications America Expands Midwest Presence With The Acquisition Of Wireless Concepts International

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), a leading provider of security integration and critical communications solutions, today announced it has acquired Wireless Concepts International, LLC. an established wireless engineering services provider based in Schaumburg, Illinois. This strategic acquisition expands MCA's in-building wireless capabilities across the Midwest, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive workplace safety, security, and efficiency solutions to customers throughout the region.

Wireless Concepts is an established, leading provider of innovative wireless engineering services and solutions including custom scalable in-building and outdoor - iDAS, oDAS, First Responder/Public Safety, WiFi, Small Cell -wireless systems.

With more than twenty years of experience and thousands of deployments, Wireless Concepts is recognized for delivering innovative, scalable wireless systems. The company's expertise spans custom in-building and outdoor iDAS, oDAS, First Responder/Public Safety, WiFi, and Small Cell solutions. By joining the MCA family, Wireless Concepts enhances MCA's existing data division and brings advanced engineering resources that help customers shorten deployment times, reduce costs, increase productivity, and improve operational efficiencies.

"Wireless Concepts' journey began in a 2G world, and over the last 26 years, we have sharpened our skills, amassed invaluable experience, and nurtured enduring customer relationships. Our discussions about joining MCA quickly revealed a shared commitment to excellence. With MCA's impressive reach and size, we will be better equipped to continue connecting people through technology and further position ourselves as a significant player in a 5G world and beyond. By combining our strengths and solution portfolios, we can further enhance the customer experience and exceed expectations moving forward."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, stated, "Wireless Concepts' expertise in advanced wireless engineering aligns seamlessly with MCA's commitment to providing secure and scalable communication solutions. Their proven track record of innovation and excellence strengthens MCA's ability to serve our customers in the Midwest with precision, speed, and reliability."

MCA's robust portfolio already includes a strong data division experienced in in-building wireless solutions. The integration of Wireless Concepts aligns with MCA's commitment to broadening its coverage and expertise, providing public safety organizations, businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare providers with access to best-in-class wireless and security solutions. Customers in the Midwest will benefit from MCA's service-first approach, high-performance teams, and trusted advisory relationship as MCA continues to invest in delivering proven, industry-leading technology throughout its expanding footprint.

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. Serving more than 65,000 customers across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors, MCA delivers complete systems that keep people safe and operations running smoothly. For more information, visit .

