Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Postal Operator Ends Year With Profit

2025-07-29 09:07:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerpost LLC, the national postal operator under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, concluded the year 2024 with a net profit of 5.033 million AZN, marking a 9.3% decrease compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing the company.

