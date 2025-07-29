National Postal Operator Ends Year With Profit

Azerpost LLC, the national postal operator under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, concluded the year 2024 with a net profit of 5.033 million AZN, marking a 9.3% decrease compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing the company.

