Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) 2025 Q2
Key Takeaways:
- Delivered $547.5M in revenue and $161.9M in Adjusted EBITDA, supported by record coal shipments at Hamilton and River View. Added 17.4M committed and priced tons for 2025-2029, enhancing long-term sales visibility. Oil & Gas Royalty volumes rose 7.7% YoY; declared $0.60/unit quarterly cash distribution.
