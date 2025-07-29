Phlow Corp. And Antheia Partner To Bolster U.S. Pharmaceutical Supply Chains With Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., and MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a leading American pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Antheia, the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced an ongoing partnership to onshore production of essential medicines and establish more efficient, agile, and resilient pharmaceutical supply chains in the United States.

Phlow and Antheia established this partnership in 2024 to leverage Antheia's biosynthesis platform for the domestic production of several key starting materials (KSMs) that support Phlow's pipeline of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

"This partnership with Antheia marks a major milestone in reshoring and securing the domestic supply chain for essential and life-changing medicines that have long relied on imported, and often unstable, sources for their key starting materials. By working together to develop a U.S.-based, sustainable alternative for key starting materials derived from unpredictable, legacy sources, we are not only protecting American patients, but we're also advancing our shared mission to strengthen national health security," said Phlow CEO and Chairman, Eric S. Edwards, M.D., Ph.D.

With nearly 80% of APIs and KSMs manufactured outside of the U.S., American pharmaceutical supply chains are highly vulnerable to drug shortages, whether caused by public health emergencies or increasing pressure on legacy global supply chains. Antheia and Phlow share a vision for a future of pharma that leverages advanced manufacturing technologies – including biomanufacturing and continuous flow chemistry – to support the nation's dynamic healthcare needs.

Phlow's next-generation, flow chemistry-based process enables efficient manufacturing of life-saving medicines using Regulatory Starting Materials (RSM) that have been produced with Antheia's biosynthesis platform technology. This manufacturing approach represents an end-to-end solution for onshoring drugs that are critical to U.S. health and national security.

"Establishing domestic pharmaceutical supply chains and addressing ongoing drug shortages are urgent national security issues that require swift action across the private and public sectors," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "By pairing Antheia's biosynthesis and biomanufacturing expertise with Phlow's next-generation domestic infrastructure, we can successfully onshore essential medicines and improve access to critical drugs for the American people. We're proud to partner with Phlow and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Together, Phlow and Antheia are laying the groundwork for a new era of U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing that will boost the country's national and economic security, public health preparedness, and access to essential medicines.

About Phlow Corp.

Phlow, a B CorporationTM, helps brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America. Focused on innovations in drug substance development, Phlow supports government and private industry customers to create innovative approaches with scientific expertise, world-class manufacturing, and tech-enabled processes that propel the industry forward to a new standard as we create the future of how medicines are made. As a modern contract development and manufacturing provider, we measure our impact by increasing speed to market, reducing waste, and offering an environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy, resilient communities. For more, visit phlow-usa.com .

About Antheia

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer with a mission to end drug shortages. Using advanced biosynthesis and fermentation technology, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables rapid, efficient, agile, and on-demand production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are critical to public health. This highly flexible approach supports the needs of a growing society and improves global access to essential medicines. Founded in 2015, Antheia has grown into a commercial stage company with its first product to market, an active customer pipeline, and near-term product launches. For more information on how Antheia is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains, visit .

