Samba TV And Kochava Launch Unified Cross-Platform TV Measurement, Setting A New Standard For Attribution At Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , a leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Kochava , the leading omnichannel measurement and attribution company. This new collaboration aims to solve one of the industry's most persistent challenges: having always-on, consistently measured performance across both TV and digital platforms at scale.

Marrying Samba TV's first-party viewership data with Kochava's advanced attribution analytics, the partnership will deliver outcomes insights across linear TV, CTV, and digital, and provide a cohesive measurement pipeline for existing and new customers. By bringing fragmented signals into a single, actionable view of performance, this joint solution lays the foundation for precise attribution throughout the consumer journey, linking household devices and channels within a unified framework.

“For measurement and analytics, this partnership brings together a very rare combination of signals that will have a game-changing impact on marketing apps and entertainment,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin.“By combining these signals, brands can now move from fuzzy assumptions to performance-driven media optimization of platforms that are essential to consumers today and in the future.”

By combining Kochava's omnichannel measurement and attribution with Samba TV's viewership data, this integration empowers brands across verticals to capture the full impact of ad exposure across screens, platforms, and formats, and how that exposure translates to real outcomes like ad-tier opt-ins for publishers or in-store sales for QSRs. This unbiased, campaign-specific impact analysis creates a shared foundation for brands, agencies, and publishers to measure outcomes and drive ROI, cross-platform alignment, and smarter media planning. For entertainment marketers, it will measure the impact of paid media on show or movie viewership, bridging a critical measurement gap.

“The most meaningful way we can deliver unfair advantage to marketers is by providing actionable intelligence about advertising investments,” said Kochava CEO and Founder Charles Manning.“We've been in the verified outcomes business since we started and with this partnership, it's being extended to linear TV at scale. Our collaboration with Samba isn't just about integrating data; it's about creating a more complete picture of the consumer journey. This partnership enables brands to confidently align strategy with spend, and to unlock measurable value across both TV and digital. Together, we're laying the groundwork for a flexible, future-ready framework-one that adapts to consumers, not just channels.”

Marketers can now evaluate household-level performance by exposure frequency, identify regional effectiveness down to DMA and ZIP code levels, and analyze network and daypart results to pinpoint high-ROI placements. The solution also enables creative variant analysis, helping brands understand which messages resonate most across audience segments and formats.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Our independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging our real-time insights and audience optimization, we enable marketers to reach and engage audiences with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at .

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering leading omnichannel measurement, multi-touch attribution, modern MMM, and campaign management for data-driven brands and platforms. We empower advertisers and publishers to measure what matters and achieve privacy-durable growth tailored to your unique KPIs. Kochava's growth stack gives you control with a single source of truth across your omnichannel media mix and all connected devices.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information visit . Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

