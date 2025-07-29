DIGITS Agency and Coborn's, Inc. Partner to Launch Regional Retail Media Network

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIGITS Agency, a leader in retail media strategy and execution, is excited to announce a new partnership with Coborn's, Inc. to launch a full-scale regional Retail Media Network (RMN), with an expected rollout in Fall 2025.This partnership will give CPG brands new ways to connect with Coborn's customers across 66 store locations in five states, while allowing Coborn's to stay focused on delivering excellent in-store experiences.A New Digital Channel for Regional GrowthThe Coborn's RMN, powered by DIGITS, will launch with a suite of digital media solutions, including:· On-site display advertising (via Instacart)· Off-site first-party programmatic display (using Rippl audiences and The Trade Desk)· Digital coupons (powered by Birdzi)· Targeted email campaignsThese tools will give brand partners access to a valuable shopper base across Coborn's family of banners, supported by first-party data and managed directly by DIGITS."DIGITS understands how to deliver media that works in retail environments like ours" said Dennis Host, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Coborn's Inc. "Our goal is to build a network that grows with our business and meets the evolving needs of our communities. With DIGITS as our partner, we're confident that our Retail Media Network will become a powerful tool for supplier collaboration and shopper engagement."Looking ahead to 2026, the network will expand to include in-store assets like signage, checkout monitors, cart wipes, and more. Future phases will explore sponsored search and social advertising.Built for Scale and Ease of UseDIGITS will provide full-service execution, allowing Coborn's to remain focused on retail operations while brands gain a streamlined campaign process. The RMN is structured so that brands approve campaigns without needing to manage execution directly.“We're proud to launch this program with Coborn's,” said Dave Glaza, Founder and CEO of DIGITS.“They bring a loyal customer base and strong regional influence. We're here to help turn that into a scalable, results-driven media platform for CPGs.”Media With a PlanThe RMN will also offer:· Annual program commitments for strategic planning· Expert DIGITS managed service integrating best-in-class technologies across channels· Audience targeting strategies for efficient media use· Performance tracking across all placementsThis launch positions Coborn's as a strong regional player in retail media, with the tools and structure that brands expect from top-tier partners.About DIGITS AgencyDIGITS is a modern retail media agency helping brands and retailers unlock the full value of commerce media. With expertise in data, performance, and hands-on execution, DIGITS simplifies the complex and drives real business impact.About Coborn's, Inc.St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's, Inc. is a 104-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 78 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher's, Kessler's Food and Grocery and Sullivan's Foods banners. Coborn's, Inc. also operates fuel, liquor, coffee, hardware and pharmacy locations. To support its over 135 various retail business units, Coborn's, Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. In 2021, Coborn's, Inc. was named the Shelby Report's Midwest Retailer of the Year. In 2023, the company was recognized by Progressive Grocer Magazine as one of the Top 10 Regional Grocers in the U.S. and in 2024 was certified as a Great Place To Work. Learn more about us at Coborn's Inc .

