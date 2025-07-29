FHVH (Roboop365) To Showcase AI-Robotics And Automated Culinary Systems At California Restaurant Show, Aug. 35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANAHEIM, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as, today announces its participation in the, taking placeat the Anaheim Convention Center, where it will be exhibiting at booth 228.

This marks a strategic expansion of FHVH's visibility in the $400+ billion U.S. foodservice market, placing its cutting-edge robotics and automation systems in front of thousands of decision-makers from restaurants, institutions, and hospitality operators. In a showcase expected to draw strong industry and investor attention, the company will feature live demonstrations of its AI-enabled kitchen operations and introduce key components of its joint venture, Modern Culinary Systems Inc. , outlined in a signed Letter of Intent.

The proposed joint venture, with Los Angeles Cooking School , aims to become the first U.S. culinary education platform fully integrated with AI, robotics and automation cooking systems offering integrated robotic cooking curriculum for future food operators. The U.S. culinary education market was valued at approximately $32.5 billion in 2023 (source: IBISWorld ). The venture would represent a transformative step for FHVH as it moves beyond hardware into institutional-grade platforms designed to upskill future chefs, operators, and food entrepreneurs.

“The combination of food, robotics, automation and AI is accelerating fast,” said Sonny Wang , CEO of FHVH.“Our mission isn't just to streamline the back-of-house. It's to reshape how food businesses operate, train, and grow. What we're unveiling in Anaheim reflects our next phase of execution, and our team is ready.”

The California Restaurant Show is recognized as a high-visibility industry event, attracting operators from across the western U.S. With economic pressures mounting and labor dynamics shifting, FHVH's offering directly targets some of the most persistent structural inefficiencies in foodservice.

As FHVH continues to scale, this event serves as a key inflection point. It provides validation of product-market fit, expands brand presence, and supports the company's broader strategy to grow through aligned partnerships, intelligent automation, and high-value market positioning in both B2B and educational channels.

About Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc.

Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH) is a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions dedicated to addressing operation challenges and enhancing service quality in the hospitality industry. A subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings Inc., FHVH leverages cutting-edge automation and AI-technology to streamline operations and elevate guest experience.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's SEC filings for additional information.

