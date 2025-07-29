Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Drone Assault Claims Civilian’s Life in Lebanon

2025-07-29 08:36:43
(MENAFN) A civilian was killed in southern Lebanon on Monday following an Israeli drone strike—marking yet another breach of an already fragile ceasefire.

According to local media, the drone targeted a motorcycle in the Bint Jbeil District.

Israel has not issued any official response to the incident.

Military action by Israel in Lebanon began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into full-scale conflict by September 2024. The violence has so far resulted in more than 4,000 fatalities and approximately 17,000 injuries.

Although a ceasefire was brokered in November, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, asserting that the operations are aimed at Hezbollah targets.

Lebanese officials report that Israel has violated the truce nearly 3,000 times, leading to the deaths of over 259 individuals and injuring more than 562 others.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel was required to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, that deadline was pushed back to February 18 after Israel refused to comply.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to hold military positions at five outposts along the border.

