Monarch Private Capital Closes $80 Million In LIHTC Investments In June, Underscoring Market Resilience And Nationwide Reach

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce the closing ofin Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investments during the month of June. These transactions span six properties across five states, reinforcing Monarch's position as a national leader in affordable housing finance and its commitment to supporting communities from coast to coast.

The firm's June closings include partnerships with long-standing development leaders across diverse markets:



Durelee Lane – Douglasville, Georgia

Developed by Southport Development

A critical new development expanding affordable housing stock in metro Atlanta.

Foundry Row Apartments – Muncie, Indiana

Developed by TWG Development

A workforce housing community supporting revitalization in east central Indiana.

Hardin Terrace II – Jefferson, Georgia

Phase II developed by Zimmerman Properties

An expansion of affordable housing in a fast-growing Northeast Georgia city.

Eastland Apartments – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Developed by Zimmerman Properties

A multi-phase community serving families in northeastern Oklahoma.

Belle Haven Apartments – Gaffney, South Carolina

Developed by Schaumber Development

A key investment in upstate South Carolina, located along the I-85 corridor between Greenville and Charlotte, where rents have increased significantly due to growing housing demand. El Camino Apartments – Oceanside, California

Developed by MirKa Investments

A high-impact preservation project in Southern California's coastal region.

“These closings underscore the strength of our developer relationships and demonstrate that sound projects continue to attract capital-even in a tighter market,” said Brent Barringer , Managing Director LIHTC at Monarch.“Our team remains focused on identifying and executing on opportunities that create value for our investors while delivering critical affordable housing across the country.”

Despite rising construction costs, shifting capital markets, and regulatory headwinds, Monarch continues to deploy private capital into high-impact housing solutions. The firm's transactional velocity in June signals strong investor demand for well-structured community investments that deliver both financial returns and social impact.

For more information about Monarch Private Capital, visit .

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

