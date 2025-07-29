Accrual Equity Partners Announces Addition Of Former Toyota North America EVP And Chief Operating Officer Jack Hollis As Managing Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 30-plus years of automotive leadership, operations and sales experience, Hollis will help lead the expansion and growth of Accrual Equity Partners' investments, transactions and partnerships across the automotive industry ecosystem and other emerging sectors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrual Equity Partners , a private equity firm with a track record of achieving expansion and growth, strong returns and people-first outcomes in the fragmented automotive services and retail sector, today announced the addition of respected auto sector leader Jack Hollis, the former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor North America, as Managing Partner.

Hollis will expand his impact in this new career chapter and help Accrual Equity Partners (AEP) achieve its growth objectives. Prior to his January 2025 retirement from Toyota after 33 years, during which he served in a number of key leadership positions, Hollis was responsible for leading the automotive giant's sales, marketing, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and product planning for both Toyota and Lexus brands in the North American market.

As Managing Partner of AEP, Hollis will focus on expanding the firm's presence and its investment, acquisition and partnership opportunities across the automotive sector, from dealerships and automotive services to other essential consumer and commercial service-related businesses.









“When I met the Accrual Equity Partners team, I immediately connected with their people-first purpose of creating phenomenal value and outcomes for businesses, founders, owners and investors. It is important for me to help transform industries, assist entrepreneurs in achieving their dreams, and, most importantly, leave a lasting impact,” Hollis said.“After proudly spending three-plus decades with Toyota, I naturally wanted to be thoughtful about my next chapter and considered opportunities in manufacturing, large public and private retail automotive groups, operations and private equity, as well as ministry, government and professional sports. Ultimately, I was most excited about my seamless fit personally and professionally with AEP's impressive and experienced team, collaborative culture and the many opportunities to make a positive impact for businesses, and the people who built them.”

“Adding a respected and experienced industry leader of the caliber and with the reputation of Jack Hollis is a milestone for Accrual Equity Partners that reflects our unique strategy and bold ambitions, our talented and capable team, and the meaningful growth potential and untapped economic value that we see ahead,” said Jacob Tilzer, AEP Founder and Managing Partner.“We are excited and thrilled to have Jack join our team and we are eager to partner with him to identify investment, partnership and other growth opportunities. Adding Jack also demonstrates our commitment to creating a world class leadership team. Our values align, and we are committed to serving our employees, clients and communities.”

Added Brady Schmidt, AEP Founder and Managing Partner:“I have had the opportunity to get to know Jack Hollis on a personal level over the last few years. We first met at a charity event in 2022, and since then, our friendship has grown steadily, rooted in our shared faith and values. The moment I heard the news that Jack had retired from Toyota, I knew I wanted him to join us at Accrual Equity Partners. In spite of some very significant opportunities available to Jack it became clear that we were aligned in both our personal and professional visions. I am pleased to finally welcome Jack as Managing Partner at our firm. His people-centered, character-driven leadership and his exceptional skill sets will be integral to helping us and all of our partners and stakeholders achieve and exceed our goals.”

AEP brings together a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and operators, business efficiency professionals and finance and M&A experts with more than 200 years of combined experience in successfully driving growth, employee and customer engagement, operational excellence, profitability improvement, value creation and impressive returns for investors and owner/operators.

AEP seeks to partner with companies with revenue of $5 million to $100 million, often founder-led, in fragmented sectors that offer non-discretionary services to businesses and consumers. The firm deploys its Accrual Operating System (AOS) methodology to build business foundations​ and create self-sustaining companies​ regardless of industry, location, or size.

AEP's leadership team and portfolio companies have completed $16 billion in financial services transactions, acquired or sold more than 3,000 companies, achieved more than 500,000 in vehicle sales and 2 million serviced, and closed $3.6 billion in commercial real estate sales.

One of AEP's flagship portfolio companies is NBB , founded in 1978, which has grown into one of the largest and most experienced new car dealership M&A advisory firms in the U.S. With offices in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, New York, and Texas, NBB provides M&A advisory services for transactions nationwide. It has facilitated more than 950 new car dealership and 4,500 total M&A transactions.

