Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Abducts 30 Palestinians In The West Bank


2025-07-29 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces kidnapped 30 Palestinians in the West Bank over the past 12 hours, the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said in a statement on Tuesday.
It said three of the detainees had been arrested before and were released in the prisoners' swaps in January and February.
Their re-detention is a message to all former prisoners that they would remain a target for the occupation authorities, it said, adding that the latest batch of the detainees had been snatched from Al-Fawar camp in Al-Khalil (Hebron) and others from several provinces in the West Bank.
The occupation forces have nabbed more than 18,000 Palestinians since start of the war of genocide in early October, 2023. (end)
