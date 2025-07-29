Wavicle Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Status With Advanced Specializations In Data & AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These advanced credentials validate Wavicle's ability to deliver measurable business outcomes through intelligent automation, AI-powered insights, and enterprise-grade cloud architectures built for security, governance, and scale.

The specializations were awarded following a comprehensive third-party audit conducted by Information Security Systems International (ISSI), which assessed Wavicle's real-world capabilities across architecture, DevOps, compliance, and customer impact far beyond theoretical credentials.

What Wavicle Demonstrated

To earn the designation and specializations, Wavicle completed a rigorous third-party audit, demonstrating proven success across Microsoft's modern data and AI stack, including:



Live demos showcasing Azure AI services including Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Studio, AI Search, and Azure Cognitive Services, tightly integrated with Azure Machine Learning for custom model development and training pipelines. We highlighted real use cases of intelligent document processing, generative AI chatbots, and predictive analytics for business-critical functions.



Full-scale application deployments across Azure, integrating services such as Azure Functions, API Management, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and GitHub Actions. Our solutions also leveraged Azure DevOps, Azure Monitor, and Log Analytics to ensure observability, automation, and traceability across environments.

End-to-end data platform modernizations, from ingestion to insight. This included: Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure SQL (DB/MI), Azure Storage (Blob), and Azure Synapse Analytics. Governance through Azure Purview. Advanced analytics and visualization with Power BI and Microsoft Fabric.

All demonstrations were mapped to Microsoft's technical benchmarks for specialization, backed by client use cases, performance metrics, and best operational practices.

Why It Matters

For Wavicle's clients, this recognition delivers tangible value:



Priority access to Microsoft co-funding and innovation programs



Accelerated implementation aligned with Microsoft standards.

Confidence in delivery solutions that are validated, scalable, and future-proof.

These outcomes are a direct reflection of the Wavicle team's dedication, grit, and collaborative spirit. From navigating complex requirements to delivering seamless execution, Wavicle's culture of empathy, leadership, and shared success is what makes it all possible.

"Our success stems from a deep commitment to solving complex challenges for our clients using Data & AI. These specializations validate our deep Azure expertise and our ability to deliver innovative, trusted, and accelerated solutions that drive real impact," said Naveen Venkatapathi, Managing Partner at Wavicle. With these specializations, Wavicle strengthens its position as a top innovation partner helping enterprises modernize faster, adopt AI with confidence, and build smarter data foundations for the future.

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable the next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata .

SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions