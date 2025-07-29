Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain

Ika , the pioneering blockchain infrastructure provider, has officially launched its mainnet, marking a significant milestone in blockchain interoperability. The launch introduces the first-ever zero-trust multiparty computation (MPC) network capable of native cross-chain asset control directly from smart contracts on the Sui blockchain.

Ika's protocol allows Sui-based smart contracts to securely and seamlessly manage native assets across many blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and modern L1s and L2s, without relying on bridges, token wrapping, or trusted third parties. This breakthrough eliminates common risks associated with cross-chain solutions, such as vulnerabilities inherent in bridging protocols or wrapped tokens, fundamentally transforming blockchain interoperability.

At the heart of Ika's innovation is the introduction of dWallets, a decentralized, programmable, and transferable signing mechanism. dWallets enable both the user and the Ika network to collaboratively sign transactions, while enforcing logic governed by smart contracts. This empowers developers and institutions to build and operate securely across various blockchains with native asset control.

The technological core of Ika is its novel 2PC-MPC cryptography protocol, previously thought impractical for decentralized environments due to latency, scalability, and security constraints. Ika has overcome these hurdles, delivering sub-second latency and linear scalability, without compromising on decentralization, delivering a network that can be supported by hundreds of operators globally. Each operation includes cryptographic safeguards that require explicit user participation, supporting a zero-trust security framework.

The network's native token, IKA, plays a critical role by securing the infrastructure through a decentralized, permissionless proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. IKA tokens are integral for transaction fees, spam prevention, rewarding reliable operators, and network governance.

Several leading blockchain projects on Sui are already utilizing Ika's mainnet, demonstrating the protocol's versatility and robustness:



Native is enhancing Bitcoin liquidity through native lending and DeFi services.

Human Tech delivers“Wallet-as-a-Protocol” solutions, seamlessly managing cross-chain assets.

Rhei Finance offers institutional-grade zero-trust multi-chain DeFi services.

Aeon advances decentralized custody solutions optimized for AI-driven financial management.

Nativerse pioneers Bitcoin-backed stablecoins without synthetic or wrapped intermediaries.

Ekko integrates AI chatbots with decentralized security via MPC technology.

Legacy Link facilitates secure digital asset inheritance through streamlined estate management. Full Sail introduces an advanced Automated Market Maker (AMM) leveraging Ika's interoperability.

With Ika now live, blockchain projects, financial institutions, and developers can deploy multi-chain applications on Sui, operate as network participants, or engage with the Ika network.

