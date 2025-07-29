Abu Dhabi Chamber Members Exceed 158,000 In H1-2025



Agriculture, arts& entertainment, and digital technologies drive the growth Continuous rise in membership reflects a growing strategic shift towards future-focused sectors

Abu Dhabi, 28 July 2025 - The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (ADCCI) membership grew by 4.9% in the first half of 2025 (January to June) compared to the same period in 2024 to exceed 158,000, highlighting the strength and resilience of the emirate's business environment despite challenges in the global economy.

The data also reinforces the Chamber's role as a catalyst for private sector growth, supporting sustainable development, enabling businesses of all sizes, and guiding them towards emerging opportunities in priority sectors.

Growth across strategic sectors

According to the latest data, several high-potential sectors have recorded strong membership growth. Leading the way was the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector with a 21 percent increase, followed by arts and entertainment at 13 percent. The information and communication technology sector, along with vocational, scientific, and technical activities, each saw 10 percent growth. Together, these trends point to rising demand for creative, technology-driven, and specialised services across the emirate.

Shift towards future-focused sectors

The continued growth in Chamber memberships reflects a strategic shift toward future-focused industries. The water supply and waste management sector recorded 9 percent growth, driven by rising environmental awareness and increased interest in circular economy principles. Property and administrative services followed with 8 percent growth each, supported by a buoyant real estate market and growing demand for business support services.

The education sector expanded by 7 percent, underscoring the strength of Abu Dhabi's private education landscape. Transport and storage grew by 6 percent, fuelled by the expansion of supply chains and logistics activity. Mining and quarrying rose by 5 percent, while wholesale and retail trade saw a 4 percent increase, signalling stability in consumer demand.

Construction, manufacturing, and financial services each recorded steady growth of 3 percent. Accommodation and food services posted a 2 percent increase, reflecting the impact of seasonal fluctuations and evolving consumer preferences.

Boosting growth and diversity

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “These figures confirm the private sector's central role in powering the accelerated growth Abu Dhabi is achieving. The sharp rise in memberships across sectors such as agriculture, modern technologies, and arts reflects the far-reaching impact of the emirate's ambitious development agenda, with the Chamber playing a pivotal role in sustaining this momentum by driving innovation, enabling high-impact partnerships, and expanding economic opportunities.

“At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are following a clear roadmap that focuses on staying ahead of challenges and driving growth in high-value sectors. We do this by offering smart services, encouraging impactful partnerships, and creating knowledge platforms that empower entrepreneurs to expand confidently and sustainably.”

Sustaining growth in traditional sectors

These results underscore the depth of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification and the growing strength of future-focused sectors rooted in knowledge, innovation, and sustainability, alongside the continued contribution of traditional industries. The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to advancing this balance by accelerating growth in emerging sectors and empowering the private sector through world- class services and strategic partnerships that drive long-term competitiveness and global relevance.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 2542 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Monday, July 28, 2025 12:45:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :