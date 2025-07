Aurora Mobile Unveils New Multi-Agent Collaboration Capabilities For Gptbots.Ai At WAIC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced the official launch of new Multi-Agent collaboration capabilities within its GPTBots.ai platform at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2025) in Shanghai. The new functionality is designed to help enterprises flexibly build customized AI agents and overcome key challenges in AI implementation, such as data silos, rigid workflows, and lack of controllability. Aurora Mobile demonstrated practical use cases at WAIC 2025, including real estate sales and financial analysis, sparking strong interest from enterprises across industries including finance, e-commerce, and smart manufacturing.

GPTBots.ai's Multi-Agent Capabilities Address Core AI Implementation Challenges

At the“AI for Business Applications” forum of WAIC 2025, Vice President of Aurora Mobile, Mr. Hao Yin, delivered a keynote speech addressing three critical pain points in traditional multi-agent solutions:

Data Silos : Closed architectures that cannot access core enterprise databases or business systems

Rigid Workflows : Predefined roles that fail to adapt to dynamic business needs

Lack of controllability : Opaque execution processes and non-customizable outputs

“GPTBots.ai is not a standardized black box, but an AI operations hub and command center for enterprises,” Mr. Yin emphasized.“We offer a scalable AI agent framework, similar to an orchestrated team of AI agents, flexible and scalable, to meet evolving business needs. This Multi-Agent collaboration model has already proven valuable in several core use cases, including intelligent marketing, competitive analysis & research reporting, and financial process automation.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

