Finalization Of Eesti Energia's Takeover Bid

The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.