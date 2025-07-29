Finalization Of Eesti Energia's Takeover Bid
The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
...
