Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Finalization Of Eesti Energia's Takeover Bid


2025-07-29 04:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 26 June 2025 the shareholders of Enefit Green AS approved Eesti Energia's takeover of the shares of Enefit Green AS belonging to the minority shareholders of Enefit Green AS and delisting of Enefit Green shares from Nasdaq Tallinn.

The transfer of the shares to Eesti Energia and the simultaneous transfer of compensation (€3.40 per share) to all remaining minority shareholders is scheduled for 1 August 2025 with 31 July 2025 as a record date. The transactions will be settled automatically.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
...


