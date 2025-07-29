Eagle Americas Partners With Gulf States Saw & Machine Co. To Strengthen Coverage Across The Southeast

Eagle Americas Partners with Gulf States Saw & Machine Co.

Eagle Americas teams up with Gulf States Saw & Machine Co. to expand sales coverage in the U.S. Southeast.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eagle Americas Corp. is proud to announce a new partnership with Gulf States Saw & Machine Co., Inc., expanding its agent network and reinforcing its presence across the Southeastern United States, including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.Headquartered in Hueytown, Alabama, Gulf States Saw & Machine Co. has been serving professional fabricators since 1992. As a family-owned and operated business, the company is well known for its deep industry expertise, outstanding customer service, and comprehensive offering of structural fabrication machinery. With a catalog of over 50,000 products, Gulf States provides full-spectrum support - from everyday supply needs to major machinery investments.Now representing Eagle, Gulf States Saw & Machine Co. brings added value to its customers through the highest-performing fiber laser cutting machines and automation systems, designed to meet the demands of modern fabrication.“Gulf States Saw & Machine Co. has built a strong reputation for reliability, technical knowledge, and long-standing customer relationships,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp.“Their dedication to quality and regional expertise makes them a powerful addition to our team. We're excited to partner with them and expand access to Eagle technology throughout the American Southeast.”For more information, please contact Eagle Americas at ... and Gulf States Saw & Machine Co at ....

