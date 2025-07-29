Namibia Unveils Plan For World's Largest Black Rhino Sanctuary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Windhoek: Namibian hospitality group Gondwana Collection and ERP Conservation Foundation Namibia on Monday announced a conservation agreement to establish the world's largest black rhino sanctuary in the Fish River Canyon region of southern Namibia.

Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has worked closely with the project's development team.

"This sanctuary is not just about rhinos, it's about restoring balance to a region that holds immense natural and national value," said Gys Joubert, managing director of Gondwana Collection Namibia. "We are proud to contribute to this shared legacy under the leadership of the ministry and alongside ERP."

Gondwana has committed a vast 116,000-hectare portion of its Gondwana Canyon Park to the sanctuary.

In addition to well-established park management systems that promote both ecological integrity and tourism-led conservation, Gondwana also brought with them almost 30 years of experience rewilding the park with native game species, a process they started in 2006.

"We bring the necessary technology and experience to safeguard this keystone species while uplifting surrounding communities through meaningful environmental and social impact projects," said Tinus Hansen, director of the ERP Conservation Foundation Namibia.

According to Hansen, ERP's operations team officially arrived at Gondwana Canyon Park on June 21 to begin preparations for the sanctuary.

On Spet. 1, dedicated anti-poaching units will be deployed to protect rhinos and other wildlife as reintroduction efforts begin. These protection measures will play an important role in the area's long-term management.

Meanwhile, Gondwana Collection, ERP, and MEFT have extended an open invitation to all stakeholders, both local and international, public and private, to join in this transformative effort to restore Namibia's ecological wealth for future generations.