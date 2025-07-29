Skechers Responds To Kizik's Patent Lawsuit

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Skechers USA, Inc. (“Skechers”), the Comfort Technology Company and leader in hands-free footwear technology, announced today that it will vigorously defend the patent suit filed in Texas federal court against Skechers by Kizik Design, LLC (“Kizik”) alleging, in essence, that the entire line of Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® (“Slip-ins”) infringe Kizik's patents. The Company believes that Kizik's allegations are baseless.

As owners of a vast portfolio of intellectual property, Skechers respects the rights of others. Kizik's complaint is based on the assertion that Kizik created the hands-free footwear category and is the only company that can legally use that century-old idea. Contrary to Kizik's false assertion that Skechers patents have been rejected, Skechers has developed its own unique Slip-ins technology and has obtained more than 140 utility and design patents worldwide, including in the United States, and has vigilantly enforced its patent rights, resulting in numerous judgements, injunctions and settlements around the world.

Michael Greenberg, President of Skechers, stated,“The timing of this lawsuit is curious, coming on the heels of Skechers announcing a $9.42 billion merger with 3G Capital. Kizik asserts that, 'at the heart of Skechers' hands-free shoes' are Kizik's patented technologies, yet Skechers has been advertising and selling its Slip-ins since December 2021 without so much as a letter from Kizik. Then, after the merger is announced, Kizik hires a law firm also used by Nike and attacks our whole Slip-ins product line. We believe that, after all these years of silence, the true motivation for this lawsuit might be found right on the face of Kizik's complaint, where they state that they are looking for a share of the $9.42 billion being paid for Skechers, money Kizik did not earn and does not deserve.”

Mr. Greenberg continued:“Hands-free footwear has been around for at least a century. It was not created in the 21st Century in Utah. We have become the market leader in the hands-free footwear space by innovating – not imitating – this idea into a true hands-free fit with our own technology. Skechers invests tremendous resources into research and development to introduce its own fresh, unique and exciting footwear to customers year in and year out and will continue to do so, undeterred by transparent litigation efforts to thwart competition. We will aggressively challenge both the validity of the patents and the infringement claims.”

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

