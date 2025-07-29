EU Antitrust Probe Threatens ADNOC-Covestro Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company faces significant challenges in its $17.2 billion bid for German chemicals company Covestro after the European Union's competition watchdog launched a full investigation into the acquisition. The deal, struck last October, was poised to be ADNOC's largest ever, as well as one of the most substantial foreign takeovers of a European Union-based company by a Gulf state. However, European regulators are concerned that the acquisition may distort the EU internal market due to potential subsidies granted by the United Arab Emirates to ADNOC, which could provide the state-owned oil giant with an unfair advantage.

The European Commission's investigation, which was triggered earlier this week, specifically focuses on the possibility of foreign subsidies that could influence the competitive landscape within the EU. The Commission, which is tasked with safeguarding market competition within the EU, has expressed concerns that ADNOC's acquisition of Covestro could be significantly affected by the financial support ADNOC is receiving from the UAE.

Among the subsidies under scrutiny are an unlimited guarantee provided by the UAE government and a capital injection into Covestro. The latter involves ADNOC committing substantial funding into the German company, which would significantly increase its capital base and, potentially, its market power. The Commission's investigation could ultimately delay or alter the terms of the deal depending on its findings.

ADNOC, which has been aggressively expanding its portfolio and seeking new global opportunities, sees Covestro as an attractive addition to its investments, particularly as the German company holds a strong position in the global chemicals market. The chemicals sector is seen as a crucial area for growth, especially in industries like plastics and polyurethane, which have applications across numerous sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics. By acquiring Covestro, ADNOC would be able to diversify its business beyond oil and gas, thus making it a more integrated player in the global economy.

The issue of foreign subsidies in cross-border mergers and acquisitions has gained increasing attention in recent years, particularly with the growing influence of state-backed companies from non-EU countries. In 2020, the European Commission introduced new tools to assess foreign subsidies in mergers and acquisitions, with the aim of protecting the EU's internal market from potential distortions. The ADNOC-Covestro deal is the latest in a series of transactions under this scrutiny.

The Commission's probe is particularly significant as it reflects broader concerns within the EU over the impact of state-backed companies from non-EU nations acquiring strategic European assets. Such concerns have been heightened by geopolitical tensions and the growing influence of countries like China, Russia, and the UAE, all of which have state-owned or state-supported companies engaging in high-profile international mergers and acquisitions.

While ADNOC has yet to comment on the investigation, the company's bid to acquire Covestro highlights its ambitions to expand beyond the energy sector. ADNOC's foray into chemicals and materials is seen as part of its strategy to hedge against the global shift towards renewable energy and decarbonisation. The company is looking to solidify its place in the post-oil world by investing in value-added industries, thereby ensuring a diversified revenue stream.

On the other hand, the European Commission's actions reflect its determination to maintain a level playing field in the market, ensuring that EU companies are not at a disadvantage when competing with state-backed enterprises from outside the bloc. The EU's foreign subsidies regulation, which came into force in 2020, provides the Commission with the authority to intervene in such cases, even when the potential subsidies do not directly involve EU-based companies.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains unclear whether the Commission will clear the deal or impose conditions on it. If the deal goes ahead, it could set a significant precedent for future cross-border mergers involving foreign state-backed companies. Conversely, if the deal is blocked or altered significantly, it may send a strong message about the EU's stance on foreign subsidies and the influence of non-EU governments on its internal market.

