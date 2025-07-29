Sana Khater Appointed CEO Of Investcorp Capital

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Investcorp Capital, a leading alternative investment firm, has appointed Sana Khater as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. Khater's appointment marks a significant leadership change for the Abu Dhabi-listed firm, as she succeeds Mohamed Aamer, who led the company for several years.

Khater brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent 35 years in C-suite positions across both listed and private sector companies. Her career spans multiple high-profile financial institutions, where she demonstrated expertise in corporate finance, investment strategy, and operational leadership. Prior to her new role at Investcorp, Khater served as the Executive Director of Finance at Aldar Properties, one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE. There, she played a crucial role in managing financial strategies during a period of substantial growth for the company.

Before her tenure at Aldar, Khater spent a decade at Waha Capital, another key investment management firm based in Abu Dhabi. As Chief Financial Officer, she helped oversee Waha Capital's strategic financial initiatives, including large-scale investments in diverse sectors ranging from real estate to private equity. Her experience at Waha Capital cemented her reputation as a skilled financial strategist with a deep understanding of the Middle East investment landscape.

Khater's career also includes significant roles outside the UAE. She served as Chief Financial Officer at NBK Capital, the investment arm of the National Bank of Kuwait, where she further honed her skills in financial management and corporate governance. Her work at NBK Capital contributed to the firm's growth and expansion across various asset classes, particularly in private equity and equity markets.

As Investcorp's new CEO, Khater will be tasked with steering the firm through an increasingly competitive global investment environment. Investcorp, which specialises in alternative assets such as private equity, real estate, and hedge funds, has seen strong growth in recent years. The firm is known for its investments in a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and energy, with a growing focus on sustainable investments.

Khater's leadership will likely emphasise strategic expansion and operational efficiency, building on Investcorp's already strong international presence. Her background in managing complex financial portfolios and her experience with both private and public sector institutions are seen as key strengths in positioning Investcorp for the next phase of growth.

The firm has expressed confidence in Khater's ability to lead the company through a dynamic market landscape.“Sana brings a proven track record of excellence in financial leadership, with a strong ability to navigate challenging market conditions and drive long-term value,” said a spokesperson from Investcorp. The appointment reflects the firm's commitment to having a robust leadership team that can continue to deliver superior results for its investors.

Khater's experience also positions her well to address the evolving demands of global investors, particularly in areas such as sustainable finance and digital transformation. With environmental, social, and governance factors becoming increasingly important in investment decisions, Khater's background in managing complex financial strategies will be crucial in maintaining Investcorp's competitive edge in the market.

Investcorp's decision to appoint Khater follows a broader trend in the investment sector, where firms are increasingly focusing on leadership diversity. Khater's appointment also underscores the growing presence of women in top executive roles within the financial services sector in the region, further supporting efforts to create more inclusive leadership pipelines.

