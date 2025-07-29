Pepe Jeans London Appoints Rakesh Jallipally As Chief Executive Officer In India To Lead The Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pepe Jeans London , one of the top denim and lifestyle brands in the country, is excited to share that Mr. Rakesh Jallipally has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, starting July 24th 2025. With more than 18 years of solid leadership experience in the fashion, retail, and consumer tech, Rakesh is set to bring a wealth of knowledge and a fresh strategic perspective to Pepe Jeans in India.

This appointment is a major step forward as the brand continues its growth journey and deepens its connection with India's vibrant and ever-evolving consumer market. Throughout his career, Rakesh has been instrumental in scaling high-growth businesses, expanding market reach, and leading transformative brand initiatives. He is well-known for his knack for blending sharp business insight with operational excellence and keen understanding of the constantly shifting retail landscape.

Before joining Pepe Jeans, Rakesh held the position of Vice President at Flipkart, where he made waves by launching and expanding“ Spoyl ”, a fashion platform aimed at Gen Z, while also overseeing the men's fashion segment. His deep understanding of India's digital-first retail landscape and his grasp of the tastes of young, fashion-savvy consumers will be crucial in elevating Pepe Jeans in India to new heights.

Beyond his time at Flipkart, Rakesh was instrumental in launching AZORTE at Reliance Retail, further solidifying his status as a trailblazer in India's fashion retail scene. He dedicated nearly ten years to Arvind Fashions Ltd., where he held both CEO and COO roles, driving the growth and transformation of well-known brands like USPA and Flying Machine. Rakesh kicked off his career at Raymond Ltd., managing extensive retail operations across South India, which laid the groundwork for his robust operational and strategic skills.

Rakesh has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Lucknow, specializing in Marketing and Strategy, giving him a perfect mix of academic knowledge and practical business leadership.

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Mr. Rakesh Jallipally expressed his excitement, saying,“I'm really thrilled to be joining Pepe Jeans, a brand that has continually redefined denim and casual wear for millions of Indian consumers. I can't wait to collaborate with the talented team here to enhance the brand's presence, broaden our market reach, and connect more deeply with our diverse customer base. Together, we're looking to build on Pepe Jeans' iconic legacy and unlock the next phase of growth for our business in India.”

With Rakesh at the helm, Pepe Jeans London is set to enhance its retail presence, boost digital growth, and drive deeper connections with fashion-conscious consumers across the country.

About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, over 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that define the city of London also define the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim-that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.