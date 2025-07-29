403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HEIDELBERG Agrees Strategic Partnership With Defense Specialist VINCORION
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION: Klaus Braun, Head of Industrial Customer Business, HEIDELBERG, Ina Mölln, Vice President Procurement VINCORION, Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION and Jürgen Otto, CEO, HEIDELBERG (from left to right).
Established technology leader for critical systems
VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications. The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for helicopters.
"Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base"
"The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes our technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently. We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in security-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combination of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base," he adds.
Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty
"This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with complementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of VINCORION.
"HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereignty in a strategically important area, while also taking our international competitiveness to the next level," he continues.
High vertical range of manufacture in Germany
HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector. HEIDELBERG technologies offer key value-adding expertise covering hardware and software development, electronic component manufacture, machining, foundry technology, and the assembly of highly complex plant and system solutions in the heavy engineering sector. This makes HEIDELBERG an experienced end-to-end system partner with a portfolio that also includes the supply of spare parts and service operations. One capability that delivers particular added value is rapid scaling using existing infrastructure and capacities.
"The VINCORION project is our first opportunity to offer our industrial expertise to the defense sector," says Michael Wellenzohn, Head of HEIDELBERG Industry. "Our skills and infrastructure make HEIDELBERG a force to be reckoned with in heavy engineering when it comes to rapid scaling capabilities," he emphasizes.
-
HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry
VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems for safety-critical applications
HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture and industrialization expertise
System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaboration
HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION: Klaus Braun, Head of Industrial Customer Business, HEIDELBERG, Ina Mölln, Vice President Procurement VINCORION, Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION and Jürgen Otto, CEO, HEIDELBERG (from left to right).
Established technology leader for critical systems
VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications. The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for helicopters.
"Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base"
"The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes our technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently. We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in security-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combination of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base," he adds.
Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty
"This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with complementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of VINCORION.
"HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereignty in a strategically important area, while also taking our international competitiveness to the next level," he continues.
High vertical range of manufacture in Germany
HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector. HEIDELBERG technologies offer key value-adding expertise covering hardware and software development, electronic component manufacture, machining, foundry technology, and the assembly of highly complex plant and system solutions in the heavy engineering sector. This makes HEIDELBERG an experienced end-to-end system partner with a portfolio that also includes the supply of spare parts and service operations. One capability that delivers particular added value is rapid scaling using existing infrastructure and capacities.
"The VINCORION project is our first opportunity to offer our industrial expertise to the defense sector," says Michael Wellenzohn, Head of HEIDELBERG Industry. "Our skills and infrastructure make HEIDELBERG a force to be reckoned with in heavy engineering when it comes to rapid scaling capabilities," he emphasizes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment