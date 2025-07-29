Bentley Home Embraces Marbella With Eight Exclusive Residences In Partnership Between RGZ Developers And Luxury Living Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bentley Home, the furniture and lifestyle brand developed and distributed by Luxury Living Group, is synonymous with craftsmanship, sophistication, and automotive heritage. For this exclusive project, Bentley Home has been responsible for endowing each residence with timeless and refined interiors, where each detail reflects the excellence and expertise that make Bentley a global icon of luxury. From bespoke furniture to exquisite materials and flawless finishes, this collaboration offers a residential experience that goes beyond the conventional.

The development has entered its private sales phase with an exceptional reception: over 50% of the units have already been reserved ahead of public commercialization.

The eight residences, with prices starting at 3,450,000€ and ranging between 350 and 480 m2, include 3 to 4 bedrooms, private terraces, pools, exclusive access, and enjoy panoramic sea views. All this is integrated within a carefully preserved natural environment, offering privileged views and maximum privacy, just minutes from Marbella's city center and Puerto Banús.

"Mirador de Puente Romano is the highest expression of our vision: to create exceptional properties in unparalleled locations. The alliance with Luxury Living Group not only enhances the design and exclusivity of each unit but also turns these homes into unique collector's pieces," states Juan Manuel Reyes, CEO and Founding Partner of RGZ Developers.

The new Creand Wealth Management office in Málaga, led by Rafael Alvarez-Net, has closely collaborated with RGZ Developers in securing the capital required to launch the project.

BENTLEY HOME by LUXURY LIVING GROUP

Launched in 2013, the Bentley Home collection celebrates the distinctive silhouettes and shapes synonymous with Bentley and translates these into a new language of interior design.

Ranging from elegant bedroom and sumptuous lounge furniture to exquisite accessories, each contemporary design is crafted in Italy by highly-skilled artisans.

Bentley Home offers unique and recognizable products, created thanks to the mastery and manual skills of Italian excellence. Extreme attention to every little detail, to offer the customer an inimitable experience.

The combination of the typical excellence of the English brand, the knowhow of the best Italian artisans and the innovation of the most famous designers makes this collection unique in the world of furniture.

Furnished by/Designed by Bentley Home programme is available upon request and offers interior design services for Projects.

RGZ

RGZ Developers , founded by Juan Manuel Reyes, responds to the demand for luxury properties on the Costa del Sol, particularly in Marbella. With projects valued at over €900 million, the company specializes in exclusive real estate developments where architectural innovation and advanced technology are key. From private villas to sustainable luxury hotels, each project stands out for its precision and excellence.

LUXURY LIVING GROUP

Luxury Living Group is leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury furniture for some of the most important brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors, Bugatti, as well as its own brand, Luxence Luxury Living. A success story marked by craftsmanship, experimentation, and fine materials. The Luxury Living Group collections are the result of meticulous production processes: the attention to detail and craftsmanship enhance creativity, elegance and design, always balancing tradition and innovation. A journey through the creation of furniture and accessories of excellent workmanship that at every stage, from the conception to the production of the prototype and the creation of the final item, exalts the Made in Italy values.

