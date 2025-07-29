Elimini And HOFOR Sign Strategic Agreements For Landmark Danish BECCS Project To Permanently Remove CO2

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The strategic collaboration will cover the development of the BECCS facility, with the aim of entering into a Joint Venture Agreement to transform Unit 4 (AMV4) at the site to capture CO2 and generate high-quality, verified carbon removal credits (CDRs) in addition to renewable electricity and heat.

By supporting the deployment of reliable renewable electricity and removing CO2 from the atmosphere, the partnership will play an important role in enabling Denmark to achieve its carbon removal and broader climate targets while stimulating both job creation and economic growth.

The Amagerværket Power Station, which yearly produces 9.900TJ heat, equivalent to 25 percent of Copenhagen's district heating using biomass while generating 670 GWh of renewable electricity, is one of Denmark's largest point sources of biogenic CO2. HOFOR has an established biomass supply chain to purchase certified sustainable wood pellets and wood chips. The project intends to establish a full BECCS value chain with the capability to remove CO2 from heat and power production at the facility totaling hundreds of thousands of tonnes annually, supporting Copenhagen's ambition of being climate positive by 2035.

The project is among 10 pre-qualified projects that are eligible for the Danish Energy Agency's CCS subsidy scheme.

The Danish Government recognizes that capture and storage of biogenic CO2 is an effective tool to fight climate change and key to achieving national and international climate ambitions. To support Denmark's goals, in 2024 the Danish Energy Agency established a USD 4.2 billion CCS fund to support the development of capture, transportation and geological storage of CO2 over a 15-year period.

In parallel, Elimini and HOFOR have agreed a CDR marketing agreement under which Elimini will lead the commercialization pathway for the project's verified carbon removal credits.

"This ambitious partnership with HOFOR is a breakthrough in the scaling of carbon removals," said Ross McKenzie, Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Business Development at Elimini. "Together, we're developing a first-of-its-kind model that will capture biogenic CO2 – reducing CO2 levels in the environment – and will generate verified, high-integrity carbon credits."

"This agreement represents a pivotal step to supporting Copenhagen's target of being climate positive and decarbonizing the city's district heating," said Gorm Elikofer, Chief Operating Officer at HOFOR. "By collaborating with Elimini on carbon capture at Amagerværket, we are building the technical and commercial foundations that will help to advance carbon capture solutions that benefit our city and the broader energy transition."

Elimini is a development partner for the project in this first stage, using its expertise in BECCS to support HOFOR with the project and marketing for the carbon removal credits. Following further project evaluation, and subject to agreement by both Elimini and HOFOR, the parties will explore the potential formation of a joint venture.

About Elimini

Elimini exists to remove carbon for good. The company has an ambition to be the world's leading carbon removal company and to transform the carbon removals market through the deployment of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology at scale. By working with partners across its value chain, Elimini aims to permanently remove carbon from the atmosphere while generating 24/7 renewable, reliable power. For more information, visit .

Elimini is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-based Drax Group, a global energy company that's been pioneering decarbonization projects for decades. This includes piloting the first bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project of its kind in Europe

About HOFOR

HOFOR A/S is Denmark's largest local supplier, providing water, heat, city gas, district cooling and wastewater disposal for more than 1 million people in the capital area. We build wind turbines and solar parks that deliver energy for a greener Denmark. Together with our eight owner municipalities, we create sustainable cities with a focus on cloudburst projects, energy optimization and the development of future supply solutions. We take responsibility and work closely with our customers, universities, business and authorities. We have over 150 years of experience, 1,600 employees and an annual turnover of over 7 billion kroner.

