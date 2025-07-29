Saving Birds In Wind Farms With AI: Boulder Imaging And Oikon Launch Identiflight In Croatia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pročitajte ovu objavu na hrvatskom na .

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Imaging has partnered with Oikon Ltd., Croatia's leading environmental consultancy, to bring AI-powered bird protection technology to wind farms across Southeast Europe. Through the deployment of Boulder Imaging's IdentiFlight system, the partnership supports the growing demand for sustainable wind development while also protecting biodiversity.

As Croatia ramps up renewable energy under the European Green Deal, strict permitting requirements now mandate detailed environmental impact assessments, particularly for wind farms near Natura 2000 sites. IdentiFlight's real-time bird detection and automated turbine curtailment capabilities help developers meet these standards, reducing permitting risk while protecting high-concern species such as Eurasian griffons, honey buzzards, short-toed snake eagles, golden eagles, and kestrels.

“IdentiFlight is a proven solution that aligns with our mission to harmonize development with nature conservation,” said Dalibor Hatić, general manager of Oikon Ltd.“We're excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Croatia and the broader Southeast European region where wind energy is expanding and biodiversity protection is critical. Our goal is to ensure that wind development can thrive without compromising our common natural heritage.”

“Partnering with Oikon Ltd. enhances our ability to deliver conservation-driven technology where it's most needed,” said Don Mills, President and Chief Operating Officer of Boulder Imaging.“Together, we're advancing the role of AI in biodiversity protection and accelerating responsible wind energy growth in Croatia and beyond.”

With more than 520 systems deployed across five continents, IdentiFlight has reduced bird fatalities by over 85% while maintaining a power generation loss of less than 1% in wind farms. The first systems in Croatia are planned for 2026, with an initial focus on sensitive migratory corridors and ecologically valuable terrain.

About Boulder Imaging

Founded in 1995, Boulder Imaging develops and delivers innovative machine vision and artificial intelligence solutions that redefine quality assurance. With unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection systems address complex challenges in industries such as renewable energy, automotive, architectural products, and security paper. Headquartered in Colorado, Boulder Imaging is dedicated to advancing machine vision technology to meet global inspection needs.

About Oikon Ltd. – Institute of Applied Ecology

Oikon Ltd. – Institute of Applied Ecology is Croatia's leading licensed environmental consultancy, offering integrated solutions in environmental protection, nature protection, natural resource management, environmental law and legislation, and sustainability services. Since 1997, Oikon has supported public institutions, developers, development banks and conservation organizations in aligning economic development with ecological sustainability, in line with Croatian legislation and EU directives. In addition to its leadership in Croatia, Oikon provides expert services across Southeast Europe, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Kosovo, Cyprus and Turkey, delivering regional solutions that reflect global environmental standards.

