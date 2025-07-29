QNB Egypt Financial Results Support Group's Strong Financial Position In The Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The financial results achieved by QNB Egypt, a subsidiary of QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, during the first six months ending 30 June 2025, demonstrate the Group's strong financial position and the success of its strategy, supporting the sustainable growth its business in the region.

QNB Egypt achieved a strong financial performance during the first half of 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of the Group's strategy and its ability to build on the ongoing success achieved through its international branches and subsidiaries present in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world.

Commenting on these outstanding financial results, Heba Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications, said:“Our continued success is built on solid foundations supported by the strategic diversification of our services across different geographies.

This enhances our ability to adapt and grab promising opportunities, in line with QNB Group's strategic goal to grow its market share in international markets.

Our business model has demonstrated strength and resilience against challenges, enhancing the Group's financial stability and consistent performance, with a focus on achieving sustainable growth and delivering a long term value to our customers and shareholders.”

Mohamed Bendier, QNB Egypt CEO, also said:“Our financial performance indicators demonstrate a significant leap in growth rates across all business sectors, enabling QNB Egypt to maintain a strong financial position and outstanding performance.

These results are a direct reflection of the strong performance of QNB Group, confirming our leadership in the Egyptian banking sector and contributing to achieving a larger market share.” P8

QNB Egypt achieved a consolidated net profit growth of EGP 15.1 billion, an increase of EGP 1.322 billion and a growth rate of 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

The bank's standalone net profit reached EGP 14.8 billion.

The total loans and advances portfolio increased by EGP 42 billion, reaching EGP 407 billion, marking an 11% growth compared to December 2024.

Customer deposits reached EGP 700 billion as at the end of June 2025, an increase of EGP 20 billion and a 3% growth compared to December 2024, driven by growth across all business lines.

Total consolidated assets increased to EGP 844 billion as at the end of June 2025, an increase of EGP 24 billion compared to December 2024, a 3% growth.

The bank also maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 24.3%, thanks to the implementation of optimal credit policies.

The non-performing loan ratio reached 5.23% as at the end of June 2025, while the provision coverage ratio for substandard loans reached 107%.

These positive results confirm the efficiency and flexibility of QNB Egypt's executive policies and procedures, which have enabled it to develop its operations and enhance its competitiveness and market share in Egypt through its branch network, which now amounts to 236 branches following the recent opening of its new branch in New Alamein City.