Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amnesty Criticizes Israel’s “Tactical Pause”

Amnesty Criticizes Israel’s “Tactical Pause”


2025-07-29 03:57:57
(MENAFN) Amnesty International has sharply condemned Israel’s newly declared “tactical pause” in its military actions within Gaza, branding the measure as “desperately insufficient” in light of what it describes as an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population.

In a post shared Monday on X, the rights organization stated, "Israel's announced ‘tactical pause’ in Gaza is desperately insufficient while it commits genocide against Palestinians, who are facing the catastrophic conditions Israel deliberately engineered.”

This message underscores Amnesty International's stance that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza has been purposefully created, contributing to widespread human suffering.

The watchdog pointed out that the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip continue to be dire, maintaining that Israel has intentionally fostered an environment of extreme hardship.

It further declared that what is urgently needed is not a temporary halt, but a complete and long-lasting ceasefire. “There must be an immediate & sustained ceasefire, and an end to Israel’s genocide,” it insisted.

According to the organization, these brief, strategic pauses provide minimal comfort to the Palestinian people.

“Temporary, tactical pauses while providing small respites are nowhere near enough, given the unthinkable death & suffering Palestinians in Gaza have endured for 21 months,” the group added, stressing that such efforts fail to address the severity of the situation.

In addition, Amnesty International demanded the immediate removal of all limitations on humanitarian aid and civilian movement within and into Gaza.

The group also urged for the complete reinstatement of the UN-managed humanitarian relief network and called for an end to what it termed Israel’s “weaponized aid” strategy.

MENAFN29072025000045017167ID1109855122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search