Baidu Wenku Enables 20M AI-Generated Powerpoint Presentations Annually In China
The report noted that as generative AI applications continue to gain traction, competition within the AI-powered presentation space has intensified. Baidu Wenku, drawing on its extensive content repository and search capabilities, delivers fully automated, high-quality PowerPoint presentations in minutes. It supports multimodal input and output and continues to refine its visual presentation, dynamic effects, and text generation features to meet the needs of a broad range of users.
Baidu Wenku introduced its AI PowerPoint feature in 2023, positioning it as the first end-to-end solution covering content retrieval, generation, editing, formatting, and summarization. Over the past two years, the company has made broad improvements in text accuracy, data visualization, design quality, and interactivity, enhancing output in content depth, logical structure, consistency, and usability. It also introduced templates that elevate basic presentations into master-level quality.
As a comprehensive AI-enabled content platform, Baidu Wenku, positioned as a core productivity platform, reports 97 million monthly active users across its AI-powered services. In addition to its AI-powered presentation and document generation features, the platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including AI-generated animation, web search, contract drafting, comics, and fiction.
