MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report examined major AI-powered presentation tools and found that the overall market expanded by more than 50 percent year-over-year, with the number of providers also rising sharply. Baidu Wenku's offering was cited as leading in both technological capabilities and user adoption. According to the AI PowerPoint competency model developed by Moonfox Research Institute, Baidu Wenku outperformed competitors across six key criteria: input and output efficiency, content quality, visual presentation, user experience, innovation, and data integration. It was also rated highest in overall functionality and market penetration.

The report noted that as generative AI applications continue to gain traction, competition within the AI-powered presentation space has intensified. Baidu Wenku, drawing on its extensive content repository and search capabilities, delivers fully automated, high-quality PowerPoint presentations in minutes. It supports multimodal input and output and continues to refine its visual presentation, dynamic effects, and text generation features to meet the needs of a broad range of users.

Baidu Wenku introduced its AI PowerPoint feature in 2023, positioning it as the first end-to-end solution covering content retrieval, generation, editing, formatting, and summarization. Over the past two years, the company has made broad improvements in text accuracy, data visualization, design quality, and interactivity, enhancing output in content depth, logical structure, consistency, and usability. It also introduced templates that elevate basic presentations into master-level quality.

As a comprehensive AI-enabled content platform, Baidu Wenku, positioned as a core productivity platform, reports 97 million monthly active users across its AI-powered services. In addition to its AI-powered presentation and document generation features, the platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including AI-generated animation, web search, contract drafting, comics, and fiction.

SOURCE Baidu