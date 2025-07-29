Delhi HC Declares Nutella A 'Well-Known Trademark' In Ferrero Filed Infringement Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court has officially declared Nutella, the popular hazelnut cocoa spread, as a 'well-known trademark', observing that the brand enjoys widespread recognition not just in India but across the globe.

“This leaves no shadow of doubt that plaintiffs are well established in the markets all across the globe and are not mere fly-by-night operators. Their registered trademarks 'NUTELLA'/ and its variants are recognised all across the globe, including but not limited to India,” LiveLaw quoted Justice Saurabh Banerjee in his ruling.

The Court also took into account that Nutella had already been recognised as a 'well-known trademark' by both the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the International Trademark Association.

The judgment came in response to a suit filed by Ferrero SpA, the Italian confectionery company behind Nutella, against a company accused of trademark infringement.

According to the allegations reported by LiveLaw, the defendant was engaged in the manufacture, supply, and sale of counterfeit Nutella products that bore identical trademarks, labels, and trade dress to that of Ferrero's original.

Ruling in Ferrero's favour, the Court expressed concern over the public health risks posed by such counterfeit goods, particularly because they are edible products consumed by a wide demographic, including children.

“Since the counterfeit products of the defendant under the very same trademark of the plaintiffs 'NUTELLA'/ are available in the open market, without any checks and balances with ease, the same needs to be regulated as it can be harmful for human consumption. If not stopped, the same can cause serious public harm. This can also result in dilution of the long-standing reputation and goodwill of the plaintiffs,” the Court added.

The Court stated that it owes a duty to exercise a higher degree of care and caution when dealing with edible items for human consumption, applying a stricter standard to prevent any possibility of confusion among the general public between different food products. As a result, the Court permanently restrained the defendant company from manufacturing or selling counterfeit Nutella products and ordered the payment of ₹30 lakh in damages and ₹2 lakh in costs to Nutella.